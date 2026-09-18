

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Measles cases are increasing across the United States, with nearly 3,300 cases reported across the country.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. is experiencing its highest number of measles cases in 35 years. The country has also recorded the most measles-related deaths since 1992.



The CDC has reported 3,294 measles cases nationwide so far this year, compared with 2,289 cases in all of 2025.



Pennsylvania is among the states with a significant rise in cases. The state's health department reported 12 cases in April, which increased to more than 300 by August. As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania had also reported four measles-related deaths.



Indiana has recorded its highest number of measles cases in 10 years, with 13 cases reported in three counties, including Switzerland County.



Neighboring states are also seeing more cases. Kentucky has reported 50 cases so far this year, compared with 13 cases last year, while Ohio has reported 133 cases.



On Thursday, the Cincinnati Health Department said it was informed about a possible measles exposure at Cincinnati Children's Emergency Department. According to the health department, two people from outside the state visited the emergency department on Monday with symptoms linked to measles.



Tests confirmed on Wednesday that both individuals had measles and were contagious when they visited the hospital. Health officials are contacting people who may have been exposed.



The Indiana Department of Health said 13 measles cases had been confirmed across Wayne, Switzerland and Parke counties as of Wednesday. Wayne County had the highest number, with six cases.



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