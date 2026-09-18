Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders re-elected Richard Gordon, Glenn Jessome, Lila Maria Bensojo-Arras, and Yleana Leal as directors of the f for the forthcoming year. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes; the table below presents the votes in respect of the election of each director:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Richard Gordon 180,171,124 (88.85%) 22,610,524 (11.15%) Glenn Jessome 202,621,794 (99.92%) 159,854 (0.08%) Lila Maria Bensojo-Arras 202,576,628 (99.90%) 205,020 (0.10%) Yleana Leal 202,457,066 (99.84%) 324,582 (0.16%)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

The shareholders also approved the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, with 169,698,807 (83.69%) votes for and 33,082,841 (16.31%) votes against.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDAR and under the Company's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Silver Tiger has entered into an Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") with Kappes, Cassidy & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") to assist in the construction of the mine and process plant at El Tigre. The Company has also now hired its own experienced mine construction executive team to work with KCA and KCN.

Commissioning and first pour are targeted for December, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the construction decision for El Tigre.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed on the Company's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Devin Devarennes

VP Business Development & Investor Relations

902 233 3656

devin@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the El Tigre Project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of Silver Tiger and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the El Tigre Project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Silver Tiger projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Silver Tiger reference should be made to Silver Tiger continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Silver Tiger Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-1223780