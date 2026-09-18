EQS-News: The Marygold Companies, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2026



18.09.2026 / 22:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SAN CLEMENTE, CA - September 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Marygold Companies, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today reported financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue for fiscal 2026 grew 8% to $25.3 million, from $23.4 million for fiscal 2025. The Company narrowed its net loss to $4.4 million, or a net loss of $0.10 per share, from a net loss of $5.8 million, or a net loss of $0.14 per share, for the prior fiscal year. For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026, revenue increased 26% to $6.9 million, from $5.5 million for the year-ago quarter. The Company's net loss was $3.7 million, equal to a net loss of $0.09 per share, versus a net loss of $1.5 million, equal to a net loss of $0.04 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Marygold's net loss for the most recent fourth quarter primarily reflected the write-off of intangible assets of $2.7 million resulting from losses incurred by the Company's UK financial services business and the impairment of a certain illiquid investment totaling $0.9 million. At the close of fiscal 2026, stockholders' equity totaled $19.2 million, compared with $23.0 million at the close of fiscal 2025. Total assets at the 2026 fiscal year-end amounted to $24.0 million, versus $30.4 million last year. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 million at the end of fiscal 2026, compared with $5.0 million at the end of fiscal 2025. "Our largest operating unit, USCF Investments, delivered strong growth in fiscal 2026, with revenue increasing 23%, fueled by a 41% rise in average assets under management (AUM). Average AUM increased to $4.1 billion for the year, up from $2.9 billion in the prior fiscal year, driven primarily by heightened energy-related commodity prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "While higher shipping and raw material costs weighed margins across our consumer-facing subsidiaries, operational improvements helped to lower overall losses globally. Leading the way domestically was Original Sprout, which achieved 13% revenue growth and a return to profitability after we successfully transformed our sales strategy to align with changing customer shopping preferences," Neibert added. Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Fiscal 2026 was a year of purposeful transformation for the Company. We made disciplined, strategic decisions to strengthen our foundation, concentrate resources on our core fund management businesses, and position the company for long-term success. As part of this process, we designated our New Zealand subsidiaries as discontinued operations, meaning we have put them up for sale, while maintaining operational support throughout the transition. We sold our Canadian security business at the start of the year, and we made the painful decision to pause our fintech operations both in the U.S. and the U.K. While the changes we made resulted in substantial non-cash write-offs that produced an operating loss for the year, we're now positioned to operate with less overhead and expect to be on a path to profitability in the coming fiscal year. We are committed to taking the right actions now in order to secure a return for our shareholders in the long-term." Business Units The Company's USCF Investments subsidiary, https://www.uscfinvestments.com/ , acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 17 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca. Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/ , acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited, https://www.printstock.co.nz , is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. San Clemente, Calif.-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , acquired in 2017, produces a full line of hair and skin care products distributed throughout the U.S. and in many regions throughout the world. Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/ , was established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two U.K.-based investment advisory business units: Marygold & Co Limited (fka/Tiger Financial and Asset Management), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/ , and Step-by-Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://www.sbsfp.co.uk/ , that manage clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range. They also offer individuals and businesses in the U.K. a mobile fintech app that provides a high interest rate on deposits and intuitive money management tools. About The Marygold Companies, Inc. The Marygold Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Marygold & Co. Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to "..expect to be on a path to profitability", involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Media and investors, for more information, contact:

Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson

310-279-5965

rpondel@pondel.com Contact the Company:

David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer

949-218-8542

dneibert@themarygoldcompanies.com (Financial Tables Follow) THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Year Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Revenue Fund management - related party $ 21,126 $ 17,135 Beauty products 3,367 2,974 Security systems - 2,471 Financial services 820 854 Revenue 25,313 23,434 Cost of revenue 1,864 3,163 Gross profit 23,449 20,271 Operating expense Salaries and compensation 9,202 10,781 Fund operations 7,773 5,222 General and administrative expense 6,347 8,175 Impairment loss 3,605 - Marketing and advertising 2,296 2,460 Depreciation and amortization 238 468 Total operating expenses 29,461 27,106 Loss from continuing operations (6,012) (6,835) Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 365 1,384 Interest expense (67) (1,166) Other income (expense), net 909 (939) Total other income (expense), net 1,207 (721) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (4,805) (7,556) Benefit from income taxes 277 1,562 Net loss from continuing operations (4,528) (5,994) Net income from discontinued operations 157 174 Net loss $ (4,371) $ (5,820) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic and diluted 42,956 41,701 Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.14)

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,880 $ 5,004 Accounts receivable, net (of which $2,684 and $1,281, respectively, due from related parties) 2,892 1,778 Inventories 1,051 928 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 814 833 Investments, at fair value 7,848 7,829 Other current assets 513 1,046 Total current assets 15,998 17,418 Restricted cash - 51 Property and equipment, net 22 609 Operating lease right-of-use asset 429 599 Goodwill - 2,206 Intangible assets, net - 937 Deferred tax assets, net 3,599 3,440 Assets held for sale 2,517 2,821 Other assets 1,414 2,339 Total assets $ 23,979 $ 30,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,364 $ 3,224 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 314 307 Advance from buyer of Brigadier Security Systems - 720 Purchase consideration payable, current portion - 257 Note payable, current portion - 1,268 Total current liabilities 3,678 5,776 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 154 341 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 221 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 921 1,095 Total long-term liabilities 1,075 1,657 Total liabilities 4,753 7,433 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; Series B: 13 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 42,712 and 42,818 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 15,270 15,167 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 87 (420) Retained earnings 3,827 8,198 Total stockholders' equity 19,226 22,987 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,979 $ 30,420

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News Source: The Marygold Companies, Inc.





18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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