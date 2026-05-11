EQS-News: Marygold Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

The Marygold Companies Reports 30.2% Revenue Increase and Achieves Profitability for Third Fiscal Quarter



11.05.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



--Positive Performance Reflects Significant Growth in USCF Fund Management Coupled With a Curtailment of Fintech Expenses-- SAN CLEMENTE, CA - May 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Marygold Companies, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today reported improved financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026. Revenue for the 2026 third fiscal quarter rose 30.2% to $7.2 million, from $5.5 million last year, which included $0.6 million from the Company's Canadian subsidiary that was sold in July 2025. Net income increased to $222,000, equal to $0.01 per share, from a loss of $1.0 million, or a loss of $0.2 per share, a year ago. For the nine months ended March 31, 2026, revenue advanced to $18.4 million from $17.9 million in the comparable prior year period, which included $1.8 million from the Company's previously owned Canadian subsidiary. The Company's net loss for the 2026 year-to-date period was reduced to $0.7 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share, from a net loss of $4.3 million, equal to a loss of $0.11 per share, a year ago. The current year to date period includes a $0.5 million gain on the sale of the Company's Canadian subsidiary. The Company's balance sheet remains strong. At March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.0 million, and investments totaled $7.9 million. Total assets at March 31, 2026, were $28.1 million, and total stockholders' equity at the quarter's end was $22.9 million. "In keeping with our transformation strategy to refocus The Marygold Companies' resources on ETF fund management and financial services, we have initiated a formal process to sell our New Zealand businesses, comprised of Gourmet Foods and Printstock Products," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "These businesses have now been classified as discontinued operations, and it is our goal to effect a sale within the next 12 months. This initiative follows the disposition in July 2025 of our wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Brigadier Security Systems Ltd., for $2.3 million. "Our largest operating unit, USCF Investments, performed well during the quarter, with revenues increasing 55% to $6.3 million from $4.1 million a year ago. The growth was primarily attributable to an 81% increase in assets under management (AUM), which averaged $4.7 billion for the 2026 third fiscal quarter, compared with $2.6 billion last year. The AUM increase largely reflected the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, with oil and other commodity price increases. We also significantly decreased costs in the fintech sector, including reducing labor and other expenses that previously prevented us from achieving profitable operations on a consolidated basis." Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are making deliberate, sometimes difficult, choices to reshape the Company around a clear, focused vision. By divesting businesses that do not align with our core financial services sector, we aim to concentrate our resources to position the Company to deliver strong long-term returns for our shareholders. During this process, we continue to support our non-core subsidiaries, which are expected to continue with normal operations until such time as a transaction is consummated." Business Units The Company's USCF Investments subsidiary, https://www.uscfinvestments.com/ , acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 16 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca. Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/ , acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited, https://www.printstock.co.nz , is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. San Clemente, Calif. based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , acquired in 2017, produces a full line of hair and skin care products distributed throughout the U.S. and in many regions throughout the world. Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/ , was established in the U.K. in 2021 and operates through two U.K. based investment advisory business units: Marygold & Co Limited (fka/Tiger Financial and Asset Management), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/ , and Step-by-Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://www.sbsfp.co.uk/ , that manage clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range. They also offer individuals and businesses in the U.K. a mobile fintech app that provides a high interest rate on deposits and intuitive money management tools. About The Marygold Companies, Inc. The Marygold Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Step-By-Step Financial Planners, Marygold & Co. Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to successfully divesting non-core businesses, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Readers should refer to the further detail of the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Media and investors, for more Information, contact:

Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson

310-279-5965

rpondel@pondel.com Contact the Company:

David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer

949-429-5370

dneibert@themarygoldcompanies.com THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,975 $ 5,004 Accounts receivable, net (of which $2,719 and $1,281, respectively, due from related parties) 2,888 1,778 Inventories 1,055 928 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,018 833 Investments, at fair value 7,931 7,829 Other current assets 617 1,046 Total current assets 16,484 17,418 Restricted cash - 51 Property and equipment, net 23 609 Operating lease right-of-use assets 551 599 Goodwill 1,984 2,206 Intangible assets, net 717 937 Deferred tax assets, net 3,440 3,440 Assets held for sale 2,538 2,821 Other assets 2,314 2,339 Total assets $ 28,051 $ 30,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,280 $ 3,224 Lease liabilities, current portion 393 307 Advance from buyer - 720 Purchase consideration payable, current portion 247 257 Note payable - 1,268 Total current liabilities 3,920 5,776 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 199 341 Deferred tax liabilities, net 221 221 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 855 1,095 Total long-term liabilities 1,275 1,657 Total liabilities 5,195 7,433 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 50,000 shares authorized Series B: 13 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 42,811 and 42,818 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 15,342 15,167 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16) (420) Retained earnings 7,488 8,198 Total stockholders' equity 22,856 22,987 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,051 $ 30,420

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Fund management - related party $ 6,327 $ 4,093 $ 15,220 $ 13,369 Beauty products 707 641 2,537 2,071 Security systems - 568 - 1,842 Financial services 155 220 631 644 Revenue 7,189 5,522 18,388 17,926 Cost of revenue 398 648 1,400 2,161 Gross profit 6,791 4,874 16,988 15,765 Operating expense Salaries and compensation 2,346 2,483 7,149 8,262 General and administrative expense 1,497 2,020 4,896 6,588 Fund operations 2,296 1,140 5,272 4,118 Marketing and advertising 694 688 1,618 2,077 Depreciation and amortization 94 115 212 338 Total operating expenses 6,927 6,446 19,147 21,383 Loss from continuing operations (136) (1,572) (2,159) (5,618) Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 75 75 286 1,280 Interest expense - (323) (67) (715) Gain on sale of Brigadier - - 521 - Other income (expense), net 287 426 434 (700) Total other income (expense), net 362 178 1,174 (135) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 226 (1,394) (985) (5,753) Benefit from income taxes 43 307 184 1,273 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 269 (1,087) (801) (4,480) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (47) 75 91 136 Net income (loss) $ 222 $ (1,012) $ (710) $ (4,344) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 42,960 40,816 42,954 40,843 Diluted 43,075 40,816 42,954 40,843 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.11) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.11)



News Source: Marygold Companies, Inc





11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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