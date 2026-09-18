Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Axion Minerals Corp. (CSE: AXN) ("Axion Minerals", "Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of up to 3,384,615 units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $440,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one "flow-through" common share in the capital of the Company (each, an "FT Share") and one (non-flow-through) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.14 per Warrant Share.

The securities issued in connection with the FT Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Private Placement to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that are intended to qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) in relation to the Company's mineral projects in Canada.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information, please refer to the Prospectus available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Axion Minerals Corp.

Axion Minerals Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic mineral properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Cranberry Creek REE property, which is comprised of three contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 2,673.19 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

On Behalf of Axion Minerals Corp.

Christopher Hill

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected completion of the Private Placement, the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

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