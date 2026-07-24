Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Axion Minerals Corp. ("Axion" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the exercise of approximately 1.2 million special warrants that were previously issued earlier this year. The ticker symbol is AXN.

Axion holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cranberry Creek REE (rare earth element) property in British Columbia, located approximately 23 kilometres south of Revelstoke. It consists of three contiguous mineral claims encompassing nearly 2,700 hectares of land. A recently issued technical report stated that Cranberry Creek "is a property of merit and possesses a good potential for discovery of rare earth elements, lithium, niobium and other mineralization." Axion plans to complete a Phase 1 exploration program at the property, as recommended in the technical report.

"Rare earth elements are an increasingly crucial driver of the modern global economy," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "New sources of supply are needed, particularly in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Canada. We wish Axion success with its exploration program."

"Today's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange marks an important milestone for Axion as we begin our journey as a public company," said Christopher Hill, Axion's CEO. "We believe the Cranberry Creek project offers compelling exploration potential at a time when securing new domestic sources of critical minerals has become increasingly important. We look forward to creating value for our shareholders as we advance the project through disciplined and systematic exploration."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)