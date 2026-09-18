

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity researchers at Hacktron AI gained access to an OpenAI employee's ChatGPT account by exploiting vulnerabilities in the company's systems, using security tools provided by rival AI firm Anthropic.



The researchers were participating in Anthropic's security program and were also paid $6,500 by OpenAI through its bug bounty program.



The researchers exploited a weakness in OpenAI's community forum, which is hosted on third-party platform Discourse, to gain access to internal authentication information and eventually an employee's ChatGPT account.



The account had access to internal software code through GitHub. OpenAI confirmed the findings, thanked the researchers and said the vulnerabilities had been fixed.



The incident comes amid growing concerns about security at leading AI companies and the potential use of advanced AI systems by hackers and other malicious actors.



Anthropic recently reported that its Claude model was involved in 26 percent of its research and development work, up from 1 percent in March, highlighting the increasing role of AI in developing new AI systems.



Anthropic said its models were not yet fully autonomous in the research it studied.



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