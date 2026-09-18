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WKN: A11132 | ISIN: US63938C1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 10D
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:03
8,450 Euro
+0,60 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVIENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVIENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,30010:07
8,2508,30018.09.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 21:54 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Navient Corporation: Navient Completes $612.5 Million Securitization Backed by Private Education Loans

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today announced the successful closing of its $612.5 million Navient Private Education Loan Trust (NAVSL) 2026-A transaction, the company's fourth student loan securitization of the year. NAVSL 2026-A represents Navient's first securitization designed to support investment by investors subject to the European Union's securitization regulation and the United Kingdom's securitization regulatory framework.

"Expanding access to our securitizations for investors operating under EU and UK regulatory frameworks reflects our ongoing commitment to the capital markets," said Steve Hauber, chief financial officer of Navient. "We are pleased to structure this transaction with risk retention features designed to support these investors' compliance needs while demonstrating our confidence in the quality of the underlying assets."

Navient has agreed to retain a portion of the notes and certificates on terms designed to align with the risk retention requirements of the EU securitization regulation and the UK securitization regulatory framework and support the compliance needs of investors subject to the EU or UK requirements. Investors interested in the transaction should conduct their own assessment of the transaction and applicable regulatory requirements. Navient makes no representation or guarantee regarding the suitability of the notes or certificates for the satisfaction of any investor's regulatory obligations.

Pricing and Yield:

ClassSize (MM)WALS&P/DBRSInterest Rate
A$448.02.96AAA / AAASOFR30A+105
B$82.83.00NR / AASOFR30A+145
C$43.43.64NR / ASOFR30A+180
D$10.03.68NR / BBBSOFR30A+235
E$28.33.89NR / BBSOFR30A+450

Sole Book Runner: J.P. Morgan

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) creates long-term value for customers and investors with responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of education finance and portfolio management expertise. Through our Earnest business, we help customers confidently achieve financial success through digital financial services. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

Contacts
Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com
Investors:Micah Andrews, 571-415-5413, micah.andrews@navient.com
Roger Yankoupe, 571-592-8569, roger.yankoupe@navient.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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