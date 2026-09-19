Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 19.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: NurExone im Vollgas-Modus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
WB

WKN: A3DJQZ | ISIN: US9344231041 | Ticker-Symbol: J5A
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 19:49
24,315 Euro
+0,41 % +0,100
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,21025,91013:03
24,08024,32518.09.
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2026 14:14 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Warner Bros. Discovery: Batman Appears Atop the Sydney Opera House for Batman Day 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2026 / As night fell over Sydney Harbour this Saturday evening, Batman appeared atop the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark Batman Day 2026, striking his iconic pose and creating a spectacular sight as the Dark Knight was brought to one of Australia's most recognizable landmarks.

The larger-than-life moment formed part of DC and Warner Bros. Discovery's global Batman Day 2026 celebrations, which this year unites fans around the world under the theme "Rule the Night." The theme invites fans to see nightfall as a time for adventure, mystery and imagination, inspired by Batman protecting Gotham City after dark.

Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of September each year, with Batman's striking appearance on the Sydney Opera House forming part of a global celebration of the Dark Knight. Throughout September, fans around the world are coming together for Batman Day events across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Media Enquiries: Natalie Dubois, natalie.dubois@wbd.com

SOURCE: Warner Bros. Discovery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/batman-appears-atop-the-sydney-opera-house-for-batman-day-2026-1223563

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.