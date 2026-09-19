Warner Bros. Discovery: Batman Appears Atop the Sydney Opera House for Batman Day 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2026 / As night fell over Sydney Harbour this Saturday evening, Batman appeared atop the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark Batman Day 2026, striking his iconic pose and creating a spectacular sight as the Dark Knight was brought to one of Australia's most recognizable landmarks.

The larger-than-life moment formed part of DC and Warner Bros. Discovery's global Batman Day 2026 celebrations, which this year unites fans around the world under the theme "Rule the Night." The theme invites fans to see nightfall as a time for adventure, mystery and imagination, inspired by Batman protecting Gotham City after dark.

Batman Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of September each year, with Batman's striking appearance on the Sydney Opera House forming part of a global celebration of the Dark Knight. Throughout September, fans around the world are coming together for Batman Day events across the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Media Enquiries: Natalie Dubois, natalie.dubois@wbd.com

SOURCE: Warner Bros. Discovery