Dunlop Sports Americas: J.J. Spaun Surges Late to Capture BMW PGA Championship Title

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 20, 2026 / Srixon's J.J. Spaun delivered a fiery closing stretch on Sunday to capture the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, securing his second victory of the 2026 season and first Rolex Series win of his career.

Making his debut appearance at the prestigious event, Spaun finished at 17-under-par after birdieing four of his final five holes to claim one of the DP World Tour's most coveted titles.

"This means so much. I've kind of blossomed into this player that I never thought I could be," said Spaun. "To take my game across the world, more specifically here in England, a place that's dear to my family's heart, the stars kind of aligned this week for me to come out on top. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity and played well, and come out with the win."

Known for his elite ball-striking, Spaun showcased that precision when it mattered most. With the championship coming down to the wire, he attacked the flagsticks throughout the closing stretch, highlighted by a pinpoint approach on the par-3 14th hole that settled within five feet of the cup. The resulting birdie sparked a dominant run that propelled him to victory.

Spaun's performance was fueled by a trusted setup featuring Srixon's ZXi Irons, a mix of Cleveland Golf Wedges, and the Z-STAR DIAMOND golf ball. Utilizing a combination set of ZXi7 and ZXi5 Irons, he consistently found his targets around Wentworth's layout, while his Z-STAR DIAMOND provided the combination of distance, control, and greenside performance needed to navigate the historic course.

The win adds to Spaun's growing list of accolades and further validates the performance of Srixon's tour-proven equipment in golf's biggest tournaments.

Take a look at Spaun's winning setup:

Srixon ZXi5 Irons (4i)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX ZipCore (50°), RTZ (54° Full), RTX 6 ZipCore (60° Low)

Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

For more information of the clubs Spaun used to seal his victory, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/j.j.-spaun-surges-late-to-capture-bmw-pga-championship-title-1224429