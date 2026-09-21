Investment demonstrates Scalare's model of combining early-stage capital with infrastructure, community and commercial support to help Australian technology companies scale.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or "the Company") has invested in Auric, a Sydney-based technology company developing an AI-powered Scent Intelligence platform.

Alongside the investment, Auric has established the Auric Scent Lab at Tank Stream Labs' Merchant House location at 333 Kent Street, Sydney. The dedicated facility will enable Auric to scale production, demonstrate its Aromasphere technology and accelerate the commercial development of its Scent Intelligence platform.

The investment is not material to Scalare and its terms have not been disclosed.

Auric represents the type of early-stage Australian technology company Scalare's broader ecosystem has been built to support. In addition to providing capital, Scalare can connect portfolio companies with physical infrastructure, founder communities, investors, customers, advisers and commercial opportunities through businesses including Tank Stream Labs, Fishburners, Planet Startup, Inhouse Ventures, Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition.

The Auric Scent Lab brings that model to life by embedding a Scalare portfolio company directly within the Tank Stream Labs technology community.

Over the coming months, Auric plans to use the facility as both a production and demonstration environment, bringing customers, investors, partners and members of the wider technology community closer to its technology through product demonstrations, industry events and collaborative sessions.

Founded by Adam Good and Alex Cutri, Auric is building a Scent Intelligence platform combining connected hardware, physical AI, software and therapeutic scent to create intelligent, personalised environments. The company has completed development and manufacturing of its first commercial Auric Aromasphere device, with units now being deployed into homes and workplaces across Australia.

Auric has previously attracted backing from global venture platform Antler and US venture capital through the Sputnik ATX Summer 2025 cohort. Scalare's investment adds local institutional backing and gives the company a physical base within one of Australia's established technology communities.

Carolyn Breeze, CEO of Scalare Partners, said:

"Auric is a great example of what we believe early-stage technology companies need beyond capital. Founders need somewhere to build, access to customers and investors, experienced people around them and a community that can help accelerate their growth.

"Our investment in Auric, combined with its new home within Tank Stream Labs, demonstrates how the different parts of the Scalare ecosystem can work together. We want to create an environment where promising Australian technology companies have more of what they need to turn innovation into scalable businesses."

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) is an ASX-listed technology investment and ecosystem platform supporting the growth of Australian technology companies. Scalare combines early-stage investment with infrastructure, community, commercial expertise and founder support through its portfolio of ecosystem businesses, including Tank Stream Labs, Fishburners, Planet Startup, Inhouse Ventures, Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition.

About Tank Stream Labs

Tank Stream Labs is a technology-focused flexible workspace and business services provider, operating locations across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Its communities include companies operating across fintech, AI, education, healthcare and other high-growth technology sectors. Tank Stream Labs was acquired by Scalare Partners in September 2025.

About Auric

Auric is a Sydney-based technology company developing a Scent Intelligence platform combining connected hardware, AI and therapeutic scent to create intelligent, personalised environments for homes and workplaces.

Not released to the ASX Market Announcements Platform

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