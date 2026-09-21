More than 120 artworks celebrating the enduring connection between people, Country and culture in the Pilbara will go on sale this month, as Colours of our Country returns for its 21st year.

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Signature Artist Kariyarra and Yindjibarndi woman Wendy Warrie

This year's exhibition will run from 21 September to 2 October, showcasing the work of 29 Pilbara artists, including artists from the Cheeditha Art Group and Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre.

A painting by Cheeditha Art Group member Wendy Warrie, titled Out on the Horizon, has been chosen as the signature artwork for the 2026 exhibition. Ms Warrie, a Kariyarra and Yindjibarndi woman, has been painting for more than two decades, using her art to share stories of Country, culture, family and community. She is this year's Signature Artist and Artist in Residence.

Ms Warrie said: "My painting at Colours of our Country is called 'Out on the Horizon'. When I was painting it, I was thinking about sitting out at the beach and watching the sun go down, trying to get a fish at the same time.

"All my paintings are a true story of what I've been doing in my life."

Since its 2006 launch, Colours of our Country has sold more than 3,325 artworks, with more than A$3.6 million going directly to Pilbara artists, art centres and their communities.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz said: "As Rio Tinto marks 60 years in the Pilbara, Colours of our Country reminds us of the rich culture, stories and artistic traditions that have been a part of the Pilbara region for tens of thousands of years.

"What began as part of Rio Tinto Iron Ore's 40th anniversary celebrations has grown into a much-loved annual exhibition that has supported hundreds of artists and helped share Pilbara Aboriginal culture with audiences in Australia and around the world.

"For two decades, Colours of our Country has connected artists with new audiences, while ensuring the benefits of every sale flow back to artists, art centres and communities."

The exhibition will be open weekdays from 8:00am to 4:30pm at Central Park Tower, 152-158 St Georges Terrace, Perth. Artworks are available for purchase at the exhibition and online at coloursofourcountry.com with all proceeds going directly to artists, art centres and their communities.

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Category: Pilbara