Curatis Holding AG (SIX:CURN, "Curatis") reports net sales from goods and services of CHF 7.9m for the first half of 2026, up 51% (H1 2025: CHF 5.2m), with the loss for the period narrowing to CHF -0.4m (H1 2025: CHF -1.2m) and cash and cash equivalents rising to CHF 3.6m (31 December 2025: CHF 1.9m). Curatis also advanced its corticorelin (C-PTBE-01) program on multiple levels, including an exclusive Japan licence with Neupharma and continued manufacturing progress.

Business development and finances

Net sales from goods increased by 46% to CHF 7.4m (H1 2025: CHF 5.0m) and net sales from services rose to CHF 0.6m (H1 2025: CHF 0.2m). Growth was driven both by products marketed for some time and by products added to the distribution portfolio in 2025 and 2026.

The gross contribution from goods and services rose by 32% to CHF 1.8m (H1 2025: CHF 1.3m); the combined cost base grew by only 9% against net sales growth of 51%, as personnel expenses rose 5% to CHF 1.3m (H1 2025: CHF 1.2m) and other operating expenses 17% to CHF 0.6m (H1 2025: CHF 0.5m). Relatively, personnel expenses fell from 23.0% to 16.0% of net sales, and the gross margin on goods rose from 20.7% to 22.4%.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to CHF 3.6m (31 December 2025: CHF 1.9m), reflecting a CHF 3.0 million convertible instrument placed with a strategic Swiss investor in May 2026 and converted into equity during the reporting period (net cash inflow from financing of CHF 3.0m), against cash flow from operating activities of CHF -0.9m (H1 2025: CHF -1.1m) and investing activities of CHF -0.4m, reflecting capitalised development expenditure.

In CHF thousand unless noted H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Net sales from goods and services (kCHF) 7'940 5'243 +51% of which net sales from goods 7'373 5'038 +46% of which net sales from services 567 205 Gross contribution from goods and services (kCHF) 1'707 1'292 +32% Operating result (kCHF) (401) (1'291) +69% Cash and cash equivalents (kCHF) 3'595¹ 1'867² +92% 30 June 2026. 31 December 2025. For a more detailed discussion, please refer to the half-year report and management discussion and analysis available at www.curatis.com

Corticorelin C-PTBE-01

Curatis' lead product candidate, C-PTBE-01 (corticorelin), is being developed to treat peritumoral brain edema (PTBE), affecting more than 150'000 patients in the US alone, for which the current standard of care, corticosteroids, causes significant side effects and can counteract cancer immunotherapies. Corticorelin is an investigational drug not yet approved for therapeutic use in the United States or elsewhere.

Curatis advanced the corticorelin program on several levels in the first half of 2026. In March, the company signed an exclusive licence agreement for corticorelin in Japan with Neupharma, valued at up to CHF 83.5m in upfront and milestone payments plus royalties of up to 20% Curatis' first regional partnership for the program. As planned, Neupharma met with Japan's health authority, PMDA, to discuss possible development pathways for that market.

On the manufacturing side, Curatis received several API batches at a higher yield than expected, the technical development for the drug product is on schedule and a cell-based potency assay is on track for validation by year-end. Corticorelin, unlike chronic corticosteroid use, may leave immune function intact. Curatis is actively pursuing this attractive additional field of application for the compound.

Outlook

Following the strong first-half performance, Curatis confirms its full-year guidance of projected revenues of approximately CHF 15m for 2026 (2025: CHF 10.8m), resulting in a revenue growth of approximately 40% in 2026. The Group's objective remains a break-even result in 2026.

Curatis plans to meet the FDA in the first quarter of 2027 to finalise the pivotal Phase 3 study design for corticorelin, following the study design discussed with the FDA in September 2025. During 2027, the company expects to complete production of clinical study material and prepare for the study with a contract research organization, including selection of study centers.

About Curatis

Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed company (CURN.SW) focused on the late stage development and commercialization of drugs for rare diseases and specialty care. Curatis has a sales portfolio of 50 products and a pipeline of orphan and specialty drugs. More information can be found on www.curatis.com.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this media release and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information.

This media release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of Curatis Group, that may cause Curatis' business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see the risk factors included in our listing prospectus. Curatis Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

The information contained in this media release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities. This media release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this media release may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260920467749/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Ramsauer, CFO

Phone: +41 61 927 8777

ir@curatis.com