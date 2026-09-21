Bloomsbury Money Group appoints ex-SAP engineer as CTO to head global banking platform

LONDON and ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomsbury Money Group today announced the appointment of Thomas Holst as Chief Technology Officer. Holst joins from SAP's health technology ecosystem, and brings more than a decade of experience building data-intensive, privacy-critical technology platforms. As CTO, he will lead Bloomsbury Money's technology strategy, engineering and platform architecture as the Group builds out its banking platform across its existing markets and the new jurisdictions it plans to enter.

The appointment comes as Bloomsbury Money moves from a regulated money services and virtual asset business run from Jersey and London to a multi-jurisdiction financial network. The group's current services span multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange, cross-border payments and regulated virtual asset custody and transfers. Under Holst, these are being brought together on a single platform designed from the outset to run in several regulatory environments with one standard of control.

A single network for cross-border value

Bloomsbury Money's ambition is a global cross-border payment network in which fiat currencies, regulated digital assets and local payment rails sit side by side. In practice that means a customer can hold, convert and send value in the form that suits the transaction, whether a wire, a card payment, a domestic instant payment or a digital asset transfer, and the network selects the fastest compliant route. The group intends to extend its regulatory footprint and rail connectivity market by market to deliver this, starting in Jersey and the Channel Islands.

Manu Choudhary, co-founder, Bloomsbury Money Group, said:

"Thomas is joining at the right moment. We have a regulated business, live customers and a clear view of where cross-border money movement is heading. What we need now is someone who can turn that view into infrastructure that behaves the same way in every market we enter. Thomas has spent thirteen years building software where getting the data wrong is not an option, and that is the mindset we want at the centre of this platform. Our ambition is a network where a business in one country pays a supplier in another in whatever form of money and over whatever rail makes sense, without ever thinking about the plumbing."

Chris Park, CEO, Bloomsbury Money Group, said:

"I have spent over decades in banking and the pattern never changes: the firms that last are the ones whose technology is boring in the right ways. Resilient, auditable, fast, and built by people who assume a regulator will one day ask to see how every decision was made. Thomas comes from SAP and from healthcare technology, one of the few sectors where the bar on data protection and control is as high as it is in finance. He has shipped enterprise software to hospitals and research institutions and built and run the cloud infrastructure underneath it. Bringing that discipline to a platform spanning fiat, digital assets and local rails across several jurisdictions is exactly the point. This is an infrastructure hire, and infrastructure is what we are building."

Thomas Holst, Chief Technology Officer, Bloomsbury Money Group, said:

"Most fintechs bolt new products onto an old core. Bloomsbury Money is building the core with the network in mind from day one: multiple currencies, multiple asset types, multiple rails and multiple regulators, all held to the same standard of control. That is a rare engineering brief and it is why I said yes. I spent more than a decade in SAP's health technology ecosystem in Germany, building products for hospitals and researchers and health data applications and the cloud infrastructure they run on. Both taught me that trust is a technical property. It comes from architecture, testing and auditability, not from a marketing deck. I will bring the same standard here."

About Bloomsbury Money Group

Bloomsbury Money Group provides multi-currency accounts, spot foreign exchange, cross-border payments, Visa debit cards and regulated virtual asset services to businesses and individuals, with offices in St Helier, Jersey and London. Its regulated business, Bloomsbury Money Jersey Limited, is a money service business and virtual asset service provider regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC registry reference 210054). Bloomsbury Money Group Limited is a Jersey private company (registered number 165853). The group is building a global cross-border network for fiat, digital assets and local payment rails, and trades under the strapline Better Global Banking.

www.bloomsburymoney.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains some forward-looking statements about Bloomsbury Money Group's strategy, plans and intended products, including the development of its platform, the extension of its services into additional jurisdictions. These statements reflect current intentions and expectations and are subject to regulatory approvals, technical development, market conditions and other factors outside the group's control. They are not a guarantee of future performance or of the availability of any product or service in any jurisdiction, and the group undertakes no obligation to update them.

Media contacts: Bloomsbury Money Press Office

Email: press@bloomsburymoney.com

Website: www.bloomsburymoney.com

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