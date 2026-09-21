Semtech's 200G/lane modulator driver and TIA ICs accelerate the industry's transition to XPO for AI network infrastructure

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductors powering AI data center networking and intelligent, connected Internet of Things ("IoT") devices worldwide, today announced its membership in the eXtra-dense Pluggable Optics Multi-Source Agreement (XPO MSA), an industry initiative to enable high-bandwidth optical interconnects for AI network infrastructure. As a technology partner to the MSA, Semtech brings a broad portfolio of 200G/lane modulator driver and transimpedance amplifier (TIA) integrated circuits designed to support XPO transceiver development and volume deployment.

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Semtech's 200G/lane modulator driver and TIA ICs accelerate the industry's transition to XPO for AI network infrastructure

AI infrastructure buildouts continue to demand higher network throughput and bandwidth density at lower power, driving the industry toward new transceiver form factors capable of meeting these requirements at scale. XPO addresses these demands in a groundbreaking new pluggable optical transceiver form factor with industry-leading faceplate density.

"AI requires datacom optics with the highest performance, speed and density, and the market is poised to rapidly shift to 200G/lane electrical solutions this year," said Scott Wilkinson, lead analyst for optical components at Cignal AI. "As AI operators transition to these high-speed optics, demand will continue to rapidly expand from $9 billion at the start of the AI revolution in 2024 to an estimated $37 billion in 2026."

"XPO represents an innovative and practical approach to addressing network density challenges while preserving the field-serviceability and configurability benefits of pluggable optics," said Scott Schube, vice president of applications engineering and product definition at Semtech. "Semtech's portfolio of high-performance modulator drivers and TIAs is designed to support the XPO ecosystem from early prototyping through volume deployment."

Semtech's 200G/lane Optical IC Portfolio for XPO

Semtech provides a broad portfolio of high-performance linear modulator driver and TIA ICs with low power, ultra-low latency and high density designed to support XPO transceiver applications.

Semtech's XPO product family includes:

GN1834L and GN1834DL quad TIAs with 750mm channel pitch

GN1838L and GN1838DL octal TIAs with 500mm channel pitch

GN42T380 octal TIA with 375mm channel pitch

TN1877 quad and TN1887 octal Mach-Zehnder Modulator (MZM) drivers with 625mm channel pitch

GN42M380 octal MZM driver with 375mm channel pitch

Key capabilities of the family include:

Multiple configurations for maximum module and PIC design flexibility

High linearity for best link integrity

On-chip equalization to seamlessly optimize performance over different electrical PCB and optical channels, and enable use of different optics

Integrated telemetry features for rapid time-to-market and link analysis and tuning

Ultra-low latency optimized for high-density AI network switch and fabric applications

High integration enabling compact transceiver designs consistent with XPO form factor requirements

About the XPO MSA

The XPO MSA is an industry initiative to define a new 12.8T high-density optical transceiver form factor for AI infrastructure. The current generation delivers 12.8T per module at 200G/lane using an integrated liquid-cooling design, with the MSA outlining a roadmap toward a future generation based on 400G/lane electrical interfaces. The MSA includes module, photonics and technology partners working to accelerate XPO development and deployment.

Semtech will demonstrate its high-speed driver and TIA solutions for XPO and other optical and copper interconnect applications at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2026, booth #2054, from Sept. 21-23 in Málaga, Spain.

About Semtech Corporation

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductors powering AI data center networking and intelligent, connected IoT devices worldwide. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Michelle Lozada, pr@semtech.com