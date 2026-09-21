Essity AB: Essity's CFO to retire during 2027

Following a long and successful career as CFO and more than nine years as CFO and Executive Vice President at Essity, Fredrik Rystedt has informed the company of his wish to retire during 2027. The process of appointing a successor will begin immediately.

Fredrik Rystedt will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed and an orderly handover has been completed.

"During his years at Essity, Fredrik Rystedt has made significant contributions to the company's value creation and financial strength. Through his experience, broad and deep expertise, and strong commitment, he has played, and continues to play, an important role in Essity's development. Until a successor is in place, I look forward to continuing to work closely with Fredrik, with a clear focus on the company's profitable growth and strategic priorities," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Essity's development during these years. Together, we have strengthened the company's financial position and built a strong platform for continued profitable growth. I am proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to contribute fully and ensure a smooth transition before I leave Essity," said Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and Executive Vice President of Essity.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:55 CET on September 21, 2026.

Karl Stoltz, Public relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Contact persons at Essity:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 138bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.