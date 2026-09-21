

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST), a manufacturer of health and hygiene products, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Rystedt is going to retire in 2027.



Rystedt was the finance chief of the company for more than 9 years and will remain in his role until a successor is appointed.



The company is on the look out for a new CFO.



On Friday, shares closed at SEK 261.60, down 1.02% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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