Axvik Group AB: Trading in Axvik Group's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market commences today

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, ISRAEL, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Today, trading commences in Axvik Group AB's (publ) ("Axvik" or the "Company") shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Listing"). The Company's shares are traded under the ticker "AXVIK" with ISIN code SE0029951XXX.

Ahead of the Listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Axvik carried out a new share issue of 500,000 shares which, as previously communicated, attracted strong interest and was significantly oversubscribed. Through the offering, the number of shares in the Company has increased by 500,000, from 21,056,120 to 21,556,120 shares, and the share capital has increased by SEK 50,000, from SEK 2,105,612 to SEK 2,155,612.

Trading in the Company's shares commences today, 21 September 2026, under the ticker "AXVIK" with ISIN code SE0029951XXX.

About Axvik Group

Axvik is a company that invests in and develops specialised companies in the aerospace and defence industry to create long-term value. Through Turntime Technologies, Slingsby Advanced Composites and Pentaxia, Axvik develops and supplies critical components and systems for aircraft manufacturers, airlines and defence groups. Each of the companies holds an established position in its niche market, with deep technical expertise and customer relationships built over many years. The companies are run independently by experienced management teams with a strong customer focus, while Axvik provides capital and strategic support for growth. Axvik is headquartered in Stockholm and has approximately 300 employees across the group in Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Advisers

Bergs Securities acts as financial adviser, Certified Adviser and issuing agent in connection with the Offering and the Listing. Advokatfirman Hammarskiöld & Co AB acts as legal adviser to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dennis Berggren, CFO

+46 70 300 45 33

dennis.berggren@axvik.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or acquire securities issued by Axvik Group AB (publ) (the "Company") in any jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful. The information in this press release is intended as background information only and does not purport to be complete. No person may rely on the information in this press release or on its accuracy, reasonableness or completeness for any purpose.

Certain financial and other information presented in this press release has been rounded to make the information more accessible to the reader. Consequently, the figures in certain sentences do not necessarily correspond exactly to the totals stated. This applies in particular where amounts are stated in thousands or millions.

Any offering of the securities referred to in this press release has been made through the Company Description. The Company Description does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Offering is below EUR 12 million and there is therefore no obligation to prepare a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Company Description has accordingly not been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. Investors should not invest in the securities referred to in this press release on the basis of any information other than that set out in the Company Description published by the Company. The Company Description is available in Swedish only. This press release is an English translation for information purposes; in the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English version, the Swedish version shall prevail.

The distribution of this press release and participation in the Offering are, in certain jurisdictions, subject to restrictions under law and other rules. The Company has not taken and will not take any action to permit an offering to the public in any jurisdiction other than Sweden. The Offering is not directed, directly or indirectly, at persons whose participation requires a prospectus, registration or measures other than those required under Swedish law. This press release and other documents relating to the Offering may not be distributed in or into any country where the distribution or the Offering would require any such measures to be taken or would otherwise conflict with applicable laws or regulations in that country.

This press release is accordingly not made and may not be distributed, published or released in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution, publication or release would be unlawful or require registration or other measures.

In each member state of the EEA other than Sweden (each such member state a "Relevant State"), this press release is directed only at, and is intended only for, qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The securities referred to in this press release are not intended to be offered to the public in any Relevant State and are only available to qualified investors. Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities in a Relevant State will only be available to qualified investors. Persons in a Relevant State who are not qualified investors should not take any action on the basis of this press release, nor rely on it.

This document and the information contained herein may not be distributed in or into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with the securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein are only being distributed to, and are only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (SI 2024/105) (the "POATR") who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities and other persons to whom this press release may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This press release must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this press release must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This press release does not form part of, or constitute a recommendation concerning, any offering. The value of securities may decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of any offering for the person concerned.

Investors should not base any financial decision on this press release. An acquisition of the securities to which this press release relates may expose the investor to a significant risk of losing all or part of the amount invested.

Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts or that cannot otherwise be verified by reference to past events. Such statements can be identified by expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "may", "plans", "estimates", "will", "should", "could", "aims" or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which in turn are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot give any assurance that they will be realised or prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult or impossible to predict and in many cases beyond the Company's control, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and accepts no responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this press release. Readers are cautioned to treat the forward-looking statements in this press release with caution. The forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management and the facts known to the Company's management at the time of this press release and may change without notice.

Neither the Company nor any of its shareholders, board members, officers, employees, advisers or other persons accepts any responsibility for any loss arising from the use of this press release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The information in this press release may change without notice, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update, review or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless required by applicable law.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within (a) Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"), (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II, and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Offering have been subject to a product approval process.

Through this process, it has been determined that the shares are (i) compatible with a target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II, and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment").

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that the price of the shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares is compatible only with investors who do not need guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.