Arla Plast AB: Arla Plast's CEO leaves his position early 2027

Arla Plast's President and CEO Christian Krichau has today informed the Board of Directors that he will leave the company to take a corresponding position within another industry. He will remain in his current role until early 2027.

"Christian Krichau has during several years very successfully contributed to the development of Arla Plast. The company has under Christian's leadership doubled its revenue and strengthened its position in several attractive product areas and markets. Arla Plast has also established a forward-looking strategic direction and broadened its business. We are therefore well prepared for the next phase of development, which will be led by a new President and CEO. We extend our sincere thanks to Christian for his commitment and contributions to Arla Plast over the years and we wish him good luck in his new role, says Jan Synnersten, Chairman of the Board at Arla Plast."

"It has been several fantastic years at Arla Plast, and the decision to leave the company has not been easy. But I have worked for the Group eleven years and I now feel it is time to move on to new challenges. The company has a solid foundation and is well positioned for the future and I am convinced that Arla Plast will continue its strong development, says Christian Krichau."

Christian Krichau has been President and CEO of Arla Plast since 2021.

The Board will shortly initiate the process of recruiting a new President and CEO.

For further questions, please contact:

Jan Synnersten, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 70-981 46 80

This information is information that Arla Plast AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published by the above mentioned contact persons on 21 September, 2026 at 08:45 am CET.

About Arla Plast

Arla Plast (publ) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of extruded sheets in technical plastics with a wide range of applications areas such as safety products, machine guards, ice hockey rinks, greenhouses, pool covers, sound walls, suitcases, automotive components and other construction-related applications. The company has its headquarters in Borensberg, Sweden, and has today a total of five production facilities in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Spain and Finland as well as a distribution unit in Germany. Arla Plast has a turnover of more than SEK 1,400 million, has approximately 400 employees and delivers to more than 1 200 customers in over 50 countries. Read more about Arla Plast at www.arlaplastgroup.com.