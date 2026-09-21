Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Auf diese Liste kann man sich nicht einkaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
TE

WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 09:31
29,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,94028,98009:57
28,94028,98009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Technip Energies announce strategic Licensing Collaboration Agreement with SABIC for CTR LDPE Technology

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and SABIC have entered into an exclusive Licensing Collaboration Agreement (LCA) under which Technip Energies will act as the worldwide licensor of SABIC's well-established Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Clean Tubular Reactor (CTR®) technology.

This agreement expands the long-standing cooperation between the two companies and combines SABIC's industry-leading technology with Technip Energies' extensive experience in Polyolefins.

Technip Energies has supported the CTR® technology since 1996, contributing to basic design, engineering, construction and start-up activities, building deep operational and execution expertise.

Stephane Mespoulhes, Senior Vice President Ethylene and Polyolefins at Technip Energies, commented: "This agreement marks a significant step forward in our long-standing partnership with SABIC and strengthens Technip Energies' position as a key player in LDPE technology licensing. By combining SABIC's proven CTR® technology with our deep expertise in the design, fabrication of equipment, and execution of high-pressure LDPE plants, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the deployment of high-performance LDPE solutions worldwide. Together, we enable producers to scale efficiently, safely, and reliably, meeting growing market demand while delivering tangible value to our customers."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel: +44 207 585 5051
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne


- TechnipEnergies_Sabic

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.