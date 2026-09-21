Technip Energies announce strategic Licensing Collaboration Agreement with SABIC for CTR LDPE Technology

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and SABIC have entered into an exclusive Licensing Collaboration Agreement (LCA) under which Technip Energies will act as the worldwide licensor of SABIC's well-established Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Clean Tubular Reactor (CTR®) technology.

This agreement expands the long-standing cooperation between the two companies and combines SABIC's industry-leading technology with Technip Energies' extensive experience in Polyolefins.

Technip Energies has supported the CTR® technology since 1996, contributing to basic design, engineering, construction and start-up activities, building deep operational and execution expertise.

Stephane Mespoulhes, Senior Vice President Ethylene and Polyolefins at Technip Energies, commented: "This agreement marks a significant step forward in our long-standing partnership with SABIC and strengthens Technip Energies' position as a key player in LDPE technology licensing. By combining SABIC's proven CTR® technology with our deep expertise in the design, fabrication of equipment, and execution of high-pressure LDPE plants, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the deployment of high-performance LDPE solutions worldwide. Together, we enable producers to scale efficiently, safely, and reliably, meeting growing market demand while delivering tangible value to our customers."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

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Strategic Licensing Collaboration Agreement between Technip Energies and SABIC

Strategic Licensing Collaboration Agreement between Technip Energies and SABIC