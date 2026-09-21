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WKN: A1JBGJ | ISIN: FR0011040500 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XV
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 09:33
38,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
74SOFTWARE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
74SOFTWARE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,80038,30010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
105 Leser
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74Software joins the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

Press Release

74Software joins the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

Paris, September 21, 2026 - 74Software (Euronext Paris: 74SW) today announced its inclusion in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices following Euronext's annual review of the CAC index family. The Company's shares were included in the updated index compositions after market close on September 18, 2026, with effect from September 21, 2026.

The CAC Small comprises eligible small-cap companies listed on Euronext Paris, while the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices cover broader segments of the French equity market. Constituents are selected by Euronext based notably on free-float-adjusted market capitalization and trading activity.

This inclusion expands 74Software's presence within Euronext's index universe and is expected to enhance its visibility among French and international investors. It also supports the Group's ongoing efforts to broaden its investor base and improve the liquidity of its shares, while reinforcing 74Software's profile as a European enterprise software group built around a portfolio of independently operated brands.

Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of 74Software, commented:

"We are pleased that 74Software has joined the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices. This inclusion represents another step in raising our profile in the capital markets. It provides an opportunity to introduce our portfolio model and the long-term potential of Axway and SBS to a broader investment audience, while we remain focused on disciplined execution and sustainable value creation. Looking ahead, our ambition is to continue strengthening 74Software's market profile and liquidity, with a view to becoming a credible candidate for inclusion in the SBF 120 over time."

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS -?independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software?serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

Get the latest 74Software IR updates in your inbox by subscribing to our mailing list here.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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