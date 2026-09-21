Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a first batch of results from its ongoing exploration drilling programme at the Aburna Gold Project. Core drill hole ABD029 has successfully intersected 12 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold within 31 metres grading 1.12 g/t gold which, coupled with other geological information and interpretation, advances this former exploration target to key prospect status. In addition, initial exploration drilling results at the EER and SW targets have returned multiple gold intercepts, demonstrating the potential to expand the Hill 52 prospect gold mineralization.

These new results relate to a total of 2,144.50 metres ("m"), including both core and reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling, from the early testing of four of seven new gold targets within the highly prospective Aburna corridor. In this gold corridor, Alpha has already discovered the Hill 52, Central and Northeast prospects, which host numerous shallow, high-grade gold intercepts.

HIGHLIGHTS of 2026 GREATER ABURNA CORRIDOR EXPLORATION DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE

ABD029: 31.00 m grading 1.12 grams per tonnes ("g/t") gold Including: 16.00 m grading 1.75 g/t gold Including: 12.00 m grading 2.09 g/t gold

ABR202: 6.00 m grading 2.81 g/t gold

ABR208: 13.00 m grading 0.79 g/t gold

ABR197: 6.00 m grading 0.53 g/t gold

ABR198: 4.00 m grading 0.92 g/t gold

The Aburna Gold Project is located within Alpha's 100% owned, 514 km² Kerkasha Project located in Eritrea. To date, only approximately 20 percent of the Aburna corridor, as defined by gold-in-soil anomalies, reconnaissance rotary air blast ("RAB") drilling in areas of immature, transported soil, and permissive geology and structure, has been tested by significant drilling. This fact linked with these new results emphasises the under-explored and prospective nature of this area. Alpha is also exploring the large target footprint Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry Project some 7 kilometres ("km") south of Aburna, with these projects being two of three significant discoveries made by the Alpha team on the Kerkasha licence.

John Wilton, CEO of Alpha, stated: "We are very excited by this batch of drilling results as they relate to new gold targets within the greater Aburna corridor, a tract of highly prospective terrain measuring at least 7 x 2 km in size. The results from ABD029, 12 m grading 2.09 g/t gold within 31 m grading 1.12 g/t gold at approximately 60 m below surface, are particularly compelling. When these results are integrated with surface mapping, gold-in-soil sampling results and updated geological interpretation, they advance the former Obok exploration target to key prospect status. Our Alpha field team is testing extensions to the Obok prospect with shallow RAB drilling in areas of transported soil cover to the southwest and northeast of the robust gold-in-soil anomaly originally targeted. The results from the Obok target clearly demonstrate the under-explored nature and potential for other gold discoveries within the greater Aburna corridor that already hosts four significant prospects.

Additionally, the RC drilling results from both the EER and SW gold-in-soil and RAB targets have returned multiple intercepts, including ABR202: 6 m grading 2.81 g/t gold, ABR208: 13 m grading 0.79 g/t gold, ABR197: 6 m grading 0.53 g/t gold and ABR198: 4 m grading 0.92 g/t gold, all within 80 m of surface. These EER and SW target results indicate the potential to expand the Hill 52 prospect mineralization to the north and along trend to the southwest.

Alpha is pleased to be delivering on our goals, as set out in our news release of July 15, 2026 at the start of this Aburna exploration programme, by returning positive drill results at new targets in the greater Aburna corridor as well as expanding the scale potential of the existing Hill 52 prospect mineralized footprint. Alpha expects to release further batches of results in the coming weeks and months as they are received from the laboratory."

ABURNA GOLD PROJECT: GREATER ABURNA CORRIDOR EXPLORATION AREA

This batch of results relates to 1,732 m of RC and 412.50 m of core drilling, totalling 2,144.50 m, completed in 17 drill holes. The drilling phase was designed to explore new gold targets in the 7 x 2 km Aburna corridor and demonstrate the overall potential of the district for further discovery of gold mineralization. To date, the initial drilling results are for four of the seven current target areas. The Aburna drilling programme is ongoing in the Northeast, Central and Hill 52 target expansion areas, and is currently utilising two drill rigs providing oriented core samples. Table 1 provides details of the selected drill intercepts and Table 2 gives information on drill-hole ID, azimuth, hole dip, end -of -hole depth, collar coordinates and comments.

NEW OBOK PROSPECT

Figure 1 illustrates the location of the Obok prospect and its target expansion area, some 1.2 km east-southeast of the appreciably drilled gold mineralization at the Central prospect. Geological logging of drill hole ABD029, with a 12 m intercept grading 2.09 g/t gold within 31 m grading 1.12 g/t gold, indicates the gold mineralization to have the same general style and association as that observed in the other three main Aburna prospects that also include high-grade gold intersections.

ABD029 is located at the eastern end of a robust gold-in-soil anomaly defined by coherent grade contours of >250, >100 and >25 parts per billion ("ppb") gold. The soil anomaly is approximately 600 m along trend and 250 m wide, exceeding and comparable to the footprint and tenor, respectively, of the soil anomalies originally targeted at the Hill 52, Central and Northeast prospects (see Figure 1). The soil anomaly is interpreted to extend beneath areas of shallow, transported cover that are currently being tested by shallow RAB drilling.

Figure 2 shows a cross section through ABD029, which shows that the gold-mineralized zone is developed from surface, as shown by soil sampling results and mapping, through the previously reported ABR159, with two intercepts of 14 m grading 0.47 g/t gold and 8 m grading 0.53 g/t gold, to ABD029, providing an interpreted down-dip extent of some 110 m. Importantly, the ABD029 gold intercept is shallow, between about 60 and 85 m vertical depth. The gold mineralization remains open along trend and down dip on this section line, with initial structural analysis suggesting a fold plunge control to the southwest that also ties in with the trend and tenor of the soil anomaly (see Figure 1).

EER AND SW TARGETS

The EER target area relates primarily to the testing of a RAB gold-in-bedrock sampling target identified immediately to the north of the Hill 52 prospect area. Five of the seven RC holes completed at the EER target in this phase of exploration drilling have returned significant gold intercepts (see Figure 1). These include ABR202 with 6 m grading 2.81 g/t gold, and ABR208 with 13 m grading 0.79 g/t gold, including 6 m grading 1.18 g/t gold. Furthermore, RC holes ABR204, ABR205 and ABR207 have returned several intervals ranging from 1 to 7 m wide and 0.31 to 5.86 g/t gold tenor (see Table 1 for details). These results will be integrated into the Hill 52 prospect geology, and have the potential to expand the Hill 52 gold mineralization envelope to the north at relatively shallow depth.

At the SW target, the RC holes were aimed at both gold-in-soil and RAB sampling anomalies. Results include ABR197 with an intercept of 6 m grading 0.53 g/t gold and ABR198 with 4 m grading 0.92 g/t gold. In addition, ABR196, ABR199 and ABR200 retuned intervals ranging from 1 to 3 m wide and 0.24 to 1.81 g/t gold (see Table 1 for details). Five of the seven holes completed at the SW target intersected gold mineralization and with further extrapolation indicate that the Hill 52 mineralization can be extended along trend to the southwest.

Two drill holes were completed at the Colonial target where ABD027 intersected 5 m grading 0.87 g/t gold, including 2 m grading 1.87 g/t gold (see Tables 1 and 2 for details). Follow-up structural geology work may be considered at this target when full results of the 2026 programme become available and target priorities established.





Figure 1: Aburna Corridor Exploration 2026: Drilling Result for Obok, EER, SW and Colonial Targets (Sept 2026)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/315159_figure_1_aburna_corridor_21_sept_2026.jpg





Figure 2: Cross Section SS-3320: ABD029

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/315159_figure_2_aburna_corridor_results_21_sept_2026.jpg

Figure 2 notes: Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections. Previously reported ABR159 results referenced in news release: Alpha Exploration Announces New Drill Results from The Aburna Gold District Including 29 Meters Averaging 2.89 g/t Gold at Hill 52 Prospect, and 8 Meters Averaging 3.77 g/t Gold at The Northeast Prospect, November 14, 2024.

Table 1: Aburna Corridor: Selected Drilling Results with Depth, Intervals, and Gold Grades

Drill Hole ID Depth From

(m) Depth To (m) Width

(m) Gold (Au) ppm (g/t) Prospect/Target Area ABD029 23.00 25.00 2.00 2.20 OBOK Prospect

75.00 106.00 31.00* 1.12

Including 90.00 106.00 16.00 1.72

Including 90.00 102.00 12.00 2.09













ABR202 26.00 27.00 1.00 0.47 EER Target

50.00 51.00 1.00 0.53



67.00 73.00 6.00 2.81

ABR204 20.00 27.00 7.00 0.32

Including 22.00 24.00 2.00 0.67



109.00 111.00 2.00 3.90

ABR205 103.00 104.00 1.00 5.86

ABR207 19.00 26.00 7.00 0.38



40.00 47.00 7.00 0.31



75.00 78.00 3.00 0.67

ABR208 45.00 58.00 13.00 0.79

Including 45.00 51.00 6.00 1.18

And including 56.00 58.00 2.00 1.45













ABR196 84.00 86.00 2.00 0.78 SW Target ABR197 85.00 91.00 6.00 0.53

ABR198 92.00 96.00 4.00 0.92

ABR199 34.00 36.00 2.00 0.24



44.00 47.00 3.00 0.28



53.00 54.00 1.00 0.37

ABR200 50.00 53.00 3.00 1.10



68.00 70.00 2.00 1.81



87.00 88.00 1.00 1.45



94.00 95.00 1.00 0.45



98.00 99.00 1.00 1.15













ABD027 16.00 21.00 5.00 0.87 Colonial Target Including 17.00 19.00 2.00 1.87



Table 1 Notes: Intertek completed the analytical work with analytical procedures conducted in an Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Sample preparation was undertaken by an independent laboratory NABRO in Asmara, Eritrea and the pulps shipped to Intertek, Ghana (see details in QA/QC section). Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 3 metres of internal dilution of the intercepts. *A nominal cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of this intersection with no more than 11 metres of internal dilution of the intercept.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for the Reverse Circulation ("RC") and Diamond Core ("DC") drilling were analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd., an independent and accredited laboratory located in Tarkwa, Ghana. The RC and DC drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Alpha uses an independent laboratory in Asmara (NABRO) to prepare drill samples for assaying. Representative one-metre samples from the RC drilling and half core samples of the NQ size and quarter core for HQ and PQ size, were crushed (to >90% passing 2.0 mm) and pulverised (to >85% passing 75 micron). A scoop sample of approximately 60g for laboratory analysis was taken. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at Alpha's warehouse in Asmara. The Company uses appropriate duplicate samples and inserts certified reference material from OREAS (www.ore.com.au) into the sample stream. NABRO sample preparation facility inserts barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as blanks. The 60g sub-samples with inserted QA/QC samples of blanks and certified reference material every 20th field sample were shipped to Intertek Minerals, Tarkwa, Ghana. The gold results at the laboratory were determined by using a 30g sub-sample for Fire Assay ("FA") and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (Intertek Code: FA30/AA).

Table 2: Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End-of-Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates and Comments

Drillhole ID Azimuth Degree Hole Dip Degree End of hole

Depth (m) X_UTM_37N Y_UTM_37N Elevation (Z)

(m) Comments (Also see Table 1 for additional intercepts & reference) ABD029 315 -50 176.50 342800.00 1651216.00 933.00 31.00m @ 1.12 g/t Au ABR195 315 -50 126.00 340392.00 1651077.00 938.00 No significant intercepts ABR196 315 -50 120.00 340561.00 1651250.00 941.00 2.00m @ 0.78 g/t Au ABR197 315 -50 132.00 340725.00 1651257.00 944.00 6.00m @ 0.53 g/t Au ABR198 315 -50 144.00 340637.00 1651178.00 951.00 4.00m @ 0.92 g/t Au ABR199 315 -50 120.00 340717.00 1651099.00 974.00 3.00m @ 0.28 g/t Au ABR200 315 -50 136.00 340800.00 1651175.00 979.00 3.00m @ 1.10 g/t Au ABR201 315 -50 114.00 340599.00 1650984.00 960.00 No significant intercepts ABR202 315 -50 120.00 341048.00 1651500.00 936.00 6.00m @ 2.81 g/t Au ABR203 315 -50 120.00 341133.00 1651583.00 930.00 No significant intercepts ABR204 315 -50 120.00 341163.00 1651555.00 954.00 7.00m @ 0.32 g/t Au ABR205 315 -50 120.00 341188.00 1651638.00 938.00 1.00m @ 5.86 g/t Au ABR206 315 -50 120.00 341220.00 1651602.00 936.00 No significant intercepts ABR207 315 -50 120.00 341265.00 1651558.00 932.00 7.00m @ 0.38 g/t Au ABR208 315 -50 120.00 341232.00 1651538.00 943.00 13.00m @ 0.79 g/t Au ABD027 350 -50 122.50 340035.00 1649694.00 992.00 5.00m @ 0.87 g/t Au ABD028 345 -60 113.50 340164.00 1649800.00 1035.00 No significant intercepts

QUALIFIED PERSON

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project have been reviewed, verified, and approved by John Wilton CGeol FGS, CEO & Director of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ALPHA

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries it has made across the 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18 m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect, with recent drill intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu, including 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu, and 109 m @ 0.79 g/t Au and 0.35 % Cu within a porphyry unit drilled over 2 km along trend, and with an overall and expanding exploration target footprint of some 4 by 2 km.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea, across the wider Arabian-Nubian Shield, and in other regions of Africa.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315159