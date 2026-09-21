

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks advanced on Monday as falling oil prices eased inflation concerns and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to press ahead with reforms after suffering a bruising electoral setback in two state elections.



Brent crude prices fell below $102 a barrel as investors hoped for diplomatic progress on the Iran war at this week's UN meeting.



The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.9 percent to 640.96 after falling 1.1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX surged about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.



French lender Societe Generale rallied 3 percent after raising its profitability target for 2029.



British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion traded around 1 percent higher after announcing it would enter the Mexican market through a long-term franchise agreement with Grupo Axo.



Novo Nordisk shares slumped 4.5 percent after the Danish drugmaker announced new growth targets for obesity treatment drugs.



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