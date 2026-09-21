Chery Group: LEPAS Expands Its Presence Across European Markets, Bringing Elegant Mobility to More Consumers

WUHU, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, LEPAS made its European debut during Milan Design Week. Now, the LEPAS L8 PHEV has been preparing to enter the UK, Italy, Spain and other European markets, with brand launches, product pre-orders and service networks progressing in parallel. Following its European debut, LEPAS is now expanding its presence across the region.

Adapting to Real-World Driving: Meeting Diverse Needs Across Europe

Europe is a major automotive market and a key region in the transition to new energy mobility. With mature automotive markets and diverse mobility needs, European customers place importance on factors including energy efficiency, safety, design quality, interior space and driving experience. Road and climate conditions also vary widely across Europe, from narrow urban streets and congested traffic to long-distance travel, mountainous roads, coastal areas and changing weather conditions. These diverse environments place greater demands on a vehicle's adaptability, reliability and everyday usability.

From January to July this year, Chery Group recorded cumulative sales of more than 208,000 units across 24 European countries, up 201% year on year. NEV sales reached 102,000 units, up 332.47% year on year. In August, Chery Group topped the UK monthly new-car brand sales chart, ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and other automakers, becoming the first Chinese automaker to rank first in monthly new-car brand sales in the UK.1 NEVs now account for around half of Chery Group's European sales. Chery Auto is also expanding its NEV presence in markets with stringent regulatory requirements, gaining broader market recognition. Building on this foundation, LEPAS is introducing its first NEV for Europe, the LEPAS L8 PHEV. Positioned as an Elegant All-round Premium SUV, the model uses the 2026 Euro NCAP safety protocols as a development benchmark, with chassis tuning refined by a professional European team for diverse road conditions. It supports both daily urban commuting and long-distance cross-border travel.





From Product to Lifestyle: Making Elegance a Shared Experience

As the LEPAS L8 PHEV is preparing to roll out across Europe, LEPAS is expanding its presence across the region with local partners on product adaptation, distribution networks and customer services, while becoming part of local life through design, art and sports. From Milan Design Week to the Venice International Film Festival, LEPAS is connecting with local customers through shared experiences, making elegance something people can experience, participate in and embrace.

The European leg of the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving is set to begin soon. The event will take the LEPAS L8 PHEV across multiple countries, showcasing its refined driving experience, range capability and intelligent features in a variety of real-world driving environments, demonstrating how elegance and performance can come together in everyday mobility.

LEPAS's focus on real-world mobility has also earned professional recognition in Europe. During the Turin Auto Show in Italy, the LEPAS L6 was presented with the Best Interior Design Award|City Car at the 2026 Torino Automotive Design Award. The jury stated: "The LEPAS L6 stands out for its spacious, refined and thoughtfully designed cabin. Generous passenger space, premium materials and flexible storage solutions create a comfortable and highly practical environment. Advanced technologies are integrated naturally throughout the interior, contributing to a cohesive and well-balanced overall experience." The award recognizes LEPAS's design maturity and understanding of European lifestyles and aesthetic preferences, strengthening its connection with local culture.





Global System Support: Expanding User Engagement and Co-Creation

LEPAS's engagement with Europe is supported by Chery Auto's global capabilities and its role in advancing the global automotive industry. By the end of August, Chery Group's cumulative exports had surpassed 7 million vehicles, making it the first Chinese automaker to reach this milestone. Its global performance reflects the strength of its global capabilities, supporting LEPAS in local product adaptation, distribution and service development, and user engagement.

With Chery Auto's global capabilities spanning the full value chain, LEPAS can engage more closely with local markets, listen to customer feedback and explore new expressions of elegance together with users. The inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week will extend this co-creation worldwide. Themed "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," the event will run in October during the 2026 Chery International User Summit, inviting friends of LEPAS around the world to experience and shape "Elegant Mobility Life" across cultures.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: lepasinternational.com



1 Source: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

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