

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots have reported 4,470 laser strikes to it in 2026 - a 24 percent decrease from this time last year.



For the third year in a row, reported laser strikes in the National Airspace System are down, according to FAA.



The FAA conducts outreach and training with local, state, and federal law enforcement to combat laser strikes. The outreach has resulted in a significant decrease in laser strikes which reached an all-time high of 13,304 in 2023.



From January through July this year, pilots reported the most laser strikes in California - 614.



Other states worst affected by laser strikes are Texas - 445, Florida - 232, Illinois - 224, Tennessee - 202, Washington - 199, Arizona - 178, Colorado - 166, Virginia - 136, and Georgia - 133.



The FAA reminded the public about the dangers of laser-light displays for the upcoming holiday season. Holiday laser-light displays can pose a safety risk when aimed into the sky. The concentrated laser beams reach much farther than homeowners may realize and have the potential of distracting or temporarily blinding pilots.



Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat and is a federal crime. Pilots have reported 322 injuries since the FAA began tracking laser strike reports in 2010. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation. They also can face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties.



The FAA strongly urged people to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies. Detailed reporting can help identify location and time trends.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News