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PR Newswire
21.09.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd: Huawei Launches the AI Practice LAB (AIPL) Solution, Setting a New Paradigm for "Education + AI" Talent Cultivation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, the Global Education Summit themed "AI × Education: Building the Talent Foundation for the Digital & Intelligent Era" was successfully held in Shanghai. At the summit, Huawei officially launched the AI Practice LAB (AIPL) Solution globally, and simultaneously released the "AI+ Practical Teaching White Paper" (referred to as the "White Paper").

As AI-driven education transformation gains momentum, the conventional theoretical teaching model can no longer meet the industry's demand for practical capabilities, making AI talent cultivation a top priority for higher education. Drawing on its extensive experience across various industries, Huawei has introduced the AIPL Solution, which is centered around real-world scenarios, real data, and real algorithms. This solution aims to bridge the gap between conventional theoretical teaching and industry needs by introducing real-world industry cases, anonymized data, and engineering tools into teaching practices, helping universities cultivate AI professionals who are truly aligned with industry needs.

Tao Jingwen, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Huawei, noted that together with the education sector and industry enterprises, Huawei have integrated AI technology to jointly deepen our exploration of practical education models. We have built "roads" and "bridges" in theoretical learning, practice, and scientific research innovation. Huawei will continue to remain deeply rooted in the education sector, adopting an open approach to collaborate with global universities, research institutions, and industry partners, empowering the digital and intelligent transformation of the education sector through technological innovation.

At the summit, Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Global Public Sector BU; Pang Chuanchun, Director of Huawei's Learning & Certification Services Dept; He Lian, Vice President of Wuhan University; Xue Guangtao, Director of Network & Information Center of Shanghai Jiao Tong University jointly launched the Huawei AIPL Solution to the world.

Currently, in collaboration with 12 baseline partners, the solution has been used to build AI practical teaching solutions and has been deployed at multiple universities, including Beijing Institute of Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. This global launch aims to promote the concept and solution of AI practice worldwide, fostering the cultivation of AI innovation talents globally.

At the summit, Huawei, together with multiple universities and partners, released the "AI+ Practical Teaching White Paper". Du Min, President of Huawei Higher Education BU; Sun Gang, Director of Huawei's ICT Talent Partner Development Dept; Zhang Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei; Bi Xiaohan, Deputy Director of UNESCO International Centre for Higher Education Innovation; Xia Zhengwei, Vice Director of Information Center of Wuhan University; Li Kangju, President of the Shenyang Institute of Technology and Lu Jie, Deputy Director of BGI College witnessed the release.

The white paper systematically elaborates the theoretical logic and practical pathways for restructuring higher education talent cultivation paradigms in the AI era. Focusing on the core topic of "AI + practical teaching", it proposes a transformation reference framework featuring "one foundation, two types of elements, three levels of courses, four-dimensional evaluation, and a five-party ecosystem." This framework aims to provide a systematic, pragmatic, and actionable guide for university administrators, frontline teachers, education researchers, and industry professionals.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with universities and partners to strengthen the digital and intelligent foundation of the education industry and promote the replication of the AIPL model across multiple disciplines. By empowering education with technology and cultivating talent through hands-on practice, Huawei will transform cutting-edge industry technologies and real-world business scenarios into educational resources for practical training, smart teaching, smart campus, and research innovation. In this way, high-quality educational resources will be more widely shared.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-ai-practice-lab-aipl-solution-setting-a-new-paradigm-for-education--ai-talent-cultivation-302884588.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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