Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd: Huawei Launches Fintelligent AI Solution to Help Global Financial Institutions Realize "Own Your AI, Own Your Intelligence"

Built on the financial-grade open-source agent platform openJiuwen and open compute infrastructure, Huawei builds Agent Factory, Token Factory, and Data-Knowledge Factory to accelerate production-grade agent deployment at scale.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, Huawei hosted a Global Finance Summit. Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, delivered a keynote titled "Owning Your AI, Advancing Agentic Banking," presenting the proposition "Own Your AI, Own Your Intelligence" to global financial customers and launching the Huawei Fintelligent AI Solution worldwide.

The solution focuses on key challenges facing large-scale AI deployment in the global financial industry, including security, scalability, and sustainability. It helps financial institutions build a new capability system and, through three intelligent factories - Agent Factory, Token Factory, and Data-Knowledge Factory - continuously build and evolve their enterprise AI architecture, one-stop agent foundation, banking domain intelligence, and full-lifecycle Token operations, accelerating the transition to Agentic Finance.

Jason Cao said, "Competition in financial AI is shifting from model capability to enterprise-wide AI system capability. Every financial institution should own its AI and keep the choice and evolution of AI in its own hands. Truly owning your AI is not about using a particular model or deploying a few AI applications. It means being able to choose independently, operate securely, replicate at scale, and continuously evolve your AI capabilities. Through open architecture, platforms, and compute, Huawei will work with customers and partners to bring AI at scale into core business operations and accelerate the transition to Agentic Finance."

Agent Factory scales AI into an enterprise-wide capability; Token Factory delivers a better price-performance ratio and sustainable full-lifecycle Token management; and Data-Knowledge Factory accumulates knowledge assets to enable financial institutions to build intelligence as an internal capability. Together, the three intelligent factories connect data, knowledge, Tokens, and agent capabilities.

Agent Factory focuses on helping banks build, run, and manage agents at scale, enabling AI capabilities to move from isolated applications to enterprise-wide intelligence while supporting the accumulation, reuse, and unified management of agent assets.

openJiuwen is an open-source agent platform designed for multi-agent collaboration, with enterprise-grade reliability and compute affinity. Built on a financial-grade production kernel, it provides three core capabilities: stable long-running operations, financial-grade components, and one-stop development and operations. openJiuwen provides a unified enterprise foundation, enabling financial institutions to build, run, manage, and govern agents on the same agent platform.

Huawei launched TokeNexus, a full-lifecycle Token operations solution covering Token planning, efficient production, intelligent scheduling, and global optimization, enabling unified operations and management across the entire Token lifecycle. Through end-to-end integrated governance, TokeNexus helps financial institutions scale AI while keeping costs controllable, performance reliable, and supply sustainable.

Huawei proposes the Data-Knowledge Factory, which transforms bank data, documents, and rules into knowledge that agents can understand, trust, and invoke, gradually accumulating it into each bank's own Domain Intelligence.

At the summit, Huawei launched the Financial Agentic Data Solution. Centered on data and knowledge pipelines, the solution provides financial agents with high-quality data and knowledge, allowing high-value data and knowledge to flow continuously to agents. Building on this evolution, the Data-Knowledge Factory establishes a systematic upgrade path from data supply to knowledge supply.

Huawei's AI Coding Solution adopts an ontology-centric approach to transform valuable business rules hidden in legacy-system code into reusable knowledge assets that AI can understand and use, accelerating core modernization.

At the summit, Huawei also joined representatives from banking, insurance, securities, and industry partners to unveil the 2026 Huawei Global Financial Lighthouse, highlighting nine lighthouse practices and providing reference cases for digital and intelligent transformation across the global financial industry.

Huawei has been deeply engaged in the financial industry for 16 years. To date, it has served more than 7,100 financial customers across over 80 countries and regions, including 54 of the world's top 100 banks.

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