Pecoy Copper Corp: Pecoy Copper Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQX: PCUUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX Market" or "OTCQX"), following an upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company's common shares commence trading on the OTCQX Market today under the existing symbol "PCUUF".

"Trading on the OTCQX is an important step in building Pecoy Copper's presence in the U.S. capital markets," said Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO of Pecoy Copper. "This milestone is consistent with the Company's strategy to broaden our shareholder base, improve accessibility for U.S. investors, and increase the Company's visibility and liquidity as we advance the development of the Pecoy Project in southern Peru."

The OTCQX Market is the highest market tier operated by OTC Markets Group. It is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Pecoy Copper's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PCU" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "D5E". The upgrade to OTCQX does not affect the Company's listings on those exchanges, and no action is required from existing shareholders.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project and the Tororume Project, which together cover approximately 19,800 hectares in southern Peru's Arequipa region. Pecoy is a large, undeveloped porphyry system located at approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, with access to established infrastructure, power, water and Pacific ports.

Prior to the Company's current drill program, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling had been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

666 Burrard Street, Suite 2700, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Tel: 1 (778) 401-9305 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the upgrade to OTCQX, enhanced liquidity, increased market access, and the Company's exploration plans and objectives at the Pecoy Project. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory approvals, operational and technical risks, exploration risks, and those risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.