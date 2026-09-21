ALK Abello: ALK appoints Tina Abild Olesen as Executive Vice President for Corporate, Portfolio and Product Strategy

ALK today announced the appointment of Tina Abild Olesen as Executive Vice President for Corporate, Portfolio and Product Strategy (CPPS), effective 1 October 2026. Tina succeeds Jacob Glenting, who headed CPPS before being appointed Executive Vice President for Research & Development at ALK on 1 September 2026.

In this role, Tina Abild Olesen will be instrumental in driving ALK's corporate as well as therapeutic area strategy, establishing end-to-end therapeutic area leadership, and ensuring robust global commercial execution and portfolio prioritisation. She brings nearly 30 years of commercial leadership experience from GlaxoSmithKline and Novo Nordisk. She began her career at GlaxoSmithKline in commercial, marketing and corporate affairs roles, establishing a strong foundation in consumer insights, brand building and affiliate operations. She subsequently joined Novo Nordisk, where she held several senior leadership positions.

Having managed businesses from both local and global headquarters perspectives, Tina's leadership experience spans diverse markets. She previously served as General Manager and Corporate Vice President in Germany. Most recently, she established and led Novo Nordisk's Global Commercial Diabetes Franchise, working closely with affiliates, executive management and the Board of Directors.

President and CEO Peter Halling said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Tina to ALK and the Executive Leadership Team. She has successfully driven large-scale business and organisational transformations, and her leadership has consistently delivered robust portfolio and therapeutic area strategies, as well as major product launches across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies. Her background from both GSK and Novo and her experience from a market as well as a global perspective will be greatly appreciated.-

Tina Abild Olesen said: "I'm excited to join ALK at this crucial moment as its ambitious therapeutic area strategy takes shape. I'm honoured to become part of a company that has stood by people with allergy for more than 100 years, and I look forward to contributing with my experience to support the CPPS team, the strategy and helping reach more people with allergy across multiple therapy areas.-

For further information, please contact:

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy ('AIT') treatments, acute anaphylaxis treatments, and other products and services for doctors and people with allergy. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net-

Tina A. Olesen, Executive Vice President for Corporate, Portfolio and Product Strategy

Tina A. Olesen has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate, Portfolio and Product Stra...