

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To continue regular crew transportation to the International Space Station, NASA has awarded SpaceX three additional missions through a contract modification.



As part of the agency's Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract, this change brings the total missions for SpaceX to 17 and helps NASA to maintain access to the space station with two unique commercial crew industry partners.



This is a firm fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification for the Crew-15, Crew-16, and Crew-17. This modification for all three missions and related mission services is valued at $946 million, NASA said. The amount includes ground, launch, in-orbit, and return and recovery operations, cargo transportation for each mission, and a lifeboat capability while docked to the International Space Station. The contract runs through 2030, with mission readiness dates in 2027 and 2028, and brings the total CCtCap contract value with SpaceX to $5.92 billion.



The award follows the agency issuing a notice of intent in May to purchase the additional missions. The current sole source modification does not preclude NASA from seeking future contract modifications for additional transportation services, as needed.



In 2014, NASA awarded the CCtCap contracts to Boeing and SpaceX through a public-private partnership as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Under CCtCap, NASA certifies that a provider's space transportation system meets the agency's requirements prior to flying missions with astronauts.



SpaceX was certified by NASA for crew transportation in November 2020. The company's twelfth crew rotation mission for the agency, the Crew-12 mission, is currently in orbit docked to the space station. As part of the missions, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket transport up to four astronauts, along with critical cargo, to the space station.



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