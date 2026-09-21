Einride AB: Einride Enters Strategic Collaboration with NVIDIA to Advance its Autonomous Trucking on NVIDIA Hyperion





Strategic collaboration accelerates Einride's push into highway and suburban autonomous trucking.

Einride will adapt the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform for heavy-duty trucking, working directly with NVIDIA to extend the platform's compute, sensor, software and safety architecture to the demands of heavy-duty freight.

Building the next generation of the Einride Driver on NVIDIA Hyperion platform , will enable Einride to scale autonomous deployment across a freight network that's already serving customers today.





STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight for some of the world's largest shippers, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to further accelerate the transition of the Company's extensive freight network to autonomous operations.

Einride develops and integrates the technologies required to create cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight networks for its global shipping customers. Einride currently operates hundreds of electric trucks for major shippers across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, including autonomous trucks already operating in contracted customer deployments. This footprint is expected to scale to 1,500-2,000 vehicles by 2028 , based on customer demand captured on its platform so far, and approximately 80% of that demand is suitable for automation in the medium term as the company continues to advance its autonomous technology.

Einride designs, builds, and operates the autonomous-driving system end-to-end, including safety validation, regulatory approval, and contracted customer deployments, while NVIDIA provides the underlying compute platform and AI development tools that support the system.

"We have the customers, the operational experience and the technology. Building the next generation of the Einride Driver on the NVIDIA Hyperion platform, will enable us to scale autonomous deployment across a freight network that's already serving customers today," said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Einride.

"Autonomous trucking represents one of the clearest opportunities to improve the safety and efficiency of global freight," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "By building on NVIDIA Hyperion with the NVIDIA Halos safety system and using NVIDIA Cosmos and Blackwell infrastructure, Einride can accelerate the development and validation of its autonomous-driving technology and scale deployments across its growing freight network."

Built on the NVIDIA Hyperion platform, a production-ready compute and sensor reference architecture for Level 4 autonomy, and integrated with the NVIDIA Halos safety system, the collaboration creates a scalable foundation that accelerates safe, production-ready autonomous freight operations for Einride.

Einride intends to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell architecture at scale with an NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud partner, a cloud provider whose infrastructure NVIDIA has validated for large-scale AI training performance, to train, test and refine its autonomous driving models. This is a compute and development infrastructure that supports Einride's own autonomous-driving stack.

Einride will adapt the NVIDIA Hyperion platform for heavy-duty trucking, working directly with NVIDIA to extend the platform's compute, sensor, software and safety architecture to the demands of heavy-duty freight. As part of its AI development workflow, Einride is using NVIDIA Cosmos to help improve the safety and reliability of its autonomous vehicles. NVIDIA Cosmos enables Einride to search and curate camera data to identify complex edge cases, as well as augment real-world data with photorealistic synthetic scenarios that increase the diversity of data used for AI training and validation.

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a software platform.

Investor & Media Contacts

Christina Zander

Head of Communications, Einride

press@einride.tech, einride@icrinc.com

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