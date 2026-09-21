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HS

WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
21.09.26 | 14:02
18,050 Euro
-1,23 % -0,220
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Hong Kong 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,04218,05814:19
18,04218,05614:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 12:58 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DANONE

Pre Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).

The securities:
Issuer:DANONE
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR Benchmark / EUR Benchmark / EUR Benchmark
Description:FRN 28th March 2028 / Fixed 28th Sep 2031 / Fixed 28th Sep 2035
Offer price:TBC
Other offer terms:na
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s):HSBC Continental Europe, Credit Agricole CIB, ING, MUFG, Natixis
Stabilisation period expected to start on:21st September 2026
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:28th October 2026
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility1:5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s):Over the counter (OTC)


In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom (a) (i) who have professional experience in matters related to investments and who are investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49 of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order and (b) are qualified investors as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs") (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

______________________

1 Please note that the existence and the maximum size of any greenshoe option, the exercise period of the greenshoe option and any conditions for exercise of the greenshoe option must also be disclosed, if such option exists. In addition, the exercise of the greenshoe option must be disclosed to the public promptly, together with all appropriate details, including in particular the date of exercise and the number and nature of securities involved


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.