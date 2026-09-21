Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to report initial channel-sampling results that extend known gold mineralization at the I-Zone by more than 400 metres eastward at its Delta-1 Gold Project, approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Results include 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in trench D1-26-TR17 and 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 metres and 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in trench D1-26-TR20 (Table 1).

The I-Zone remains open along strike in both directions and is largely untested at depth.

Table 1. Reported Channel Results

Survey Azimuth Length UTM NAD83

Zone 16 - East UTM NAD83

Zone 16 - North Reported Interval D1-26-TR17-01 265 11.9 272182 5383001 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 m D1-26-TR20-07 74 8.3 272435 5383008 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 m D1-26-TR20-08 80 4.3 272445 5383010 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 m

Preliminary outcrop sampling across the area has also returned gold values such as 2.49 g/t Au, 6.06 g/t Au and 16.1 g/t Au (Figure 1). Laboratory turnaround times are currently several weeks longer than usual due to a notable increase in exploration activity across Canada. Assays remain pending for hundreds of additional channel and grab samples collected as part of Delta's ongoing exploration program.

Additional results will be released as they become available.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"Our summer exploration program has demonstrated significant eastward continuity over 400 metres that had not previously been established. Our first phase of drilling in the I-Zone Sector will now test the mineralized system along strike and at depth, where we see strong potential for high-grade mineralization.

Our thesis at the Delta-1 Property continues to strengthen as we are only beginning to understand the scale and potential of this system. As we apply a more systematic exploration approach, we believe we will continue to identify highly prospective targets anchored by the Eureka discovery."

Note: Gold mineralization at I-Zone is primarily associated with approximately N-S-trending extensional quartz veins hosted within approximately E-W-trending felsic dikes. Channel samples were oriented to intersect the mineralized veins and, therefore, do not represent the true width of the host dikes. Observed true widths of the felsic dikes at surface are variable and range from less than one metre to approximately four metres. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property.





Figure 1. I-Zone Sector - Exploration Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/315129_9028b13364727bc3_001full.jpg

I-Zone and Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor

The I-Zone is a historically recognized gold occurrence where previous drilling returned several significant gold intercepts, including 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 metres, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 metres.

The I-Zone forms part of the broader Crayfish Creek Fault corridor, an underexplored area along a major regional structure where historical exploration by Inco identified more than two dozen high-grade mineral occurrences, many of which have seen little or no systematic follow-up exploration. Delta's current regional program is systematically evaluating these targets using modern exploration methods, with the objective of identifying and advancing additional gold targets for drilling.

Note: Historical results referenced herein are not NI 43-101 compliant.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Channel samples were analyzed under Delta Resources' Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, which includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials and blanks. Samples containing visible gold, as well as samples returning greater than 2.0 g/t Au on an initial 50 g fire assay, were analyzed using a metallic screening procedure consisting of a 1 kg pulverized sample screened to 106 µm, followed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. QA/QC results are reviewed by the Qualified Person to ensure analytical results meet acceptable quality-control thresholds.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 Property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 kilometres in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315129