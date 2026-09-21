Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that Mr. Peter Portka has departed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Vice President, Corporate Development of the Company, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Michael Waldkirch has been appointed interim CFO of the Company, effective September 21, 2026.

Michael Waldkirch is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) who has served in senior financial leadership roles for a number of public mining and resource companies and is principal at Michael Waldkirch and Company Inc., a Vancouver based Chartered Accounting firm. Prior to joining Cordoba, Mr. Waldkirch served as CFO at several Canadian public companies, including Gold Standard Ventures Corp., and currently serves as CFO at Barksdale Resources Corp. and as a director of Saga Metals Corp. and US Gold Corp. Mr. Waldkirch holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of British Columbia and has been a Chartered Professional Accountant since 1998.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team, I want to thank Peter for his contributions to Cordoba since joining the Company in January 2024 and wish him well in his next chapter. We are pleased to welcome Michael Waldkirch to Cordoba and look forward to working with him as we identify new opportunities for the Company and advance the Perseverance Copper Project," commented Quentin Markin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements relating to Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the availability of capital and financing generally; going concern risks; loss of key personnel; negative operating cash flow; regulatory risks; conflicts of interest; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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