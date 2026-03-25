Das Instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument SIKA CH0418792922 SIKA AG NAM. SF 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument SIKA CH0418792922 SIKA AG NAM. SF 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument 82Y SE0005676103 ORTOMA AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument 82Y SE0005676103 ORTOMA AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument 7C6A CA21852Q6022 CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument 7C6A CA21852Q6022 CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument E2S CH0022268228 EFG INTL AG NAM. SF -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument E2S CH0022268228 EFG INTL AG NAM. SF -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026Das Instrument 6I50 IT0005585861 HEALTH ITALIA SPA EO 100 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.03.2026The instrument 6I50 IT0005585861 HEALTH ITALIA SPA EO 100 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.03.2026