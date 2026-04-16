Ortoma AB: Ortoma's rights issue oversubscribed

Ortoma AB (publ) ("Ortoma the "Company") announces the outcome of the fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 52 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 15 April 2026. The outcome shows that 6,435,051 shares, corresponding to approximately 86.8 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights in the Rights Issue. Additionally, applications for subscription of 9,593,262 shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 129,3 per cent of the offered shares, have been submitted. Subscriptions with the support of subscription rights and subscription applications without the support of subscription rights correspond in total to approximately 216,1 per cent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is thus oversubscribed and, consequently, no guarantee commitments will be utilized. As communicated by the Company on 3 March 2026, the board of directors resolved on the same date on a directed new issue of 2,285,715 shares at a subscription price of SEK 7.0 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue to Anders Hallberg (the "Directed Issue"), whereby the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 16 million before deduction of issue costs. Through the Rights Issue, Ortoma will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 52 million and together with the Directed Issue, the Company will thus receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 68 million before deduction of issue costs.

The Rights Issue encompassed 7,416,746 new shares of series B, of which 6,435,051 shares, corresponding to approximately 86.8 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription of 9,593,262 shares without subscription rights have been submitted, corresponding to approximately 129.3 per cent of the shares. Subscriptions with the support of subscription rights and subscription applications without the support of subscription rights correspond in total to approximately 216.1 per cent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is thus oversubscribed and, consequently, no guarantee commitments will be utilized. The subscription price was SEK 7.0 per new share and Ortoma will thus thus receive proceeds of approximately SEK 52 million before deduction of issue costs.

Through the Rights Issue and the Directed Issue, Ortoma will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 68 million in total before deduction of transaction costs related to the issues.

"In a challenging market environment, Ortoma has successfully completed two capital raisings, including a directed share issue to Anders Hallberg and a rights issue. The strong commitment from both new and existing shareholders demonstrates significant confidence in Ortoma's strategy and long-term potential. These transactions substantially strengthen our financial position and provide a solid platform to accelerate our growth strategy and rapidly expand market penetration together with our partner Johnson & Johnson," says Fredrik Strömberg, CEO of Ortoma.

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in the disclosure document regarding the Rights Issue that was published by Ortoma on 28 March 2026. Around 17 April 2026, a settlement note will be sent to those who have received allotment of shares as confirmation of the allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights. No confirmation will be sent to subscribers who received no allotment. Payment for subscribed and allocated shares is to be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note sent to those who have received allotment of shares. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive a notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures.

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares will increase by 7,416,746, from 37,083,731 to 44,500,477. The share capital will increase by SEK 815,842.06, from SEK 4,079,210.41 to SEK 4,895,052.47. For existing shareholders who did not participate in the Rights Issue, this will result in a dilution effect of approximately 16.7 per cent of the share capital and 12.5 per cent of the voting rights in the Company.

Through the Directed Share Issue, the number of shares will increase by 2,285,715, from 44,500,477 to 46,786,192. The share capital will increase by SEK 251,428.65, from SEK 4,895,052.47 to SEK 5,146,481.12. The Directed Share Issue will result in a dilution effect of approximately 4.9 per cent of the share capital and 3.8 per cent of the voting rights in the Company.

The aggregate dilution resulting from both the Directed Share Issue and the Rights Issue amounts to approximately 20.7 per cent of the share capital and 15.7 per cent of the voting rights in the Company.

The last day for trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) will be on 22 April 2026. The first day of trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around 28 April 2026.

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Norma Advokater KB is legal adviser to the Company.

Important information

Publication, release, or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and persons in the jurisdictions where the press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ortoma AB (publ) in any jurisdiction, either from Ortoma AB (publ) or from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus according to the definition in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. A disclosure document prepared in accordance with Article 1.4 db and Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation regarding the Rights Issue described in this press release will be prepared and published by the Company prior to the commencing of the subscription period.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

Please note that an investment in the Company is subject to regulation under the Foreign Direct Investment Act (2023:560), which requires investors, under certain conditions, to notify and obtain approval from the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products. Investors should make their own assessment of whether a notification obligation exists before making any investment decision.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company's intentions, estimates or expectations with regard to the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, estimated growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company is active. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "implies", "should", "could" and, in each case, their negative, or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that they will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and involve risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes, for many different reasons, may differ materially from those what is stated in the forward-looking statements. Due to such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors, actual events may differ materially from the expectations that expressly or implicitly are contained in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions which serve as a basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that expressly or implicitly are stated herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor any other party will review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the contents of this press release, beyond what is required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook.

Potential investors should not put undue trust in the forward-looking statements herein, and potential investors are strongly recommended to read the sections in the disclosure document that include a more detailed description of the factors that can affect the Company's business and its associated market.

For further information, please contact:

Yvonne Mårtensson, Chairman of the Board

Fredrik Strömberg, CEO

E-post: info@ortoma.com



About Us

Ortoma AB develops surgical systems for the planning and positioning of implants in hip, knee and spinal surgery. The purpose of the company's surgical system, Ortoma Treatment Solution (OTS) is to enable surgeons to accurately measure and plan 3D surgery for the placement of joint implants, and during surgery, to optimally position the implant in the patient. Ortoma's surgical system is aimed at providing better patient outcomes, fewer complications and less follow-up surgeries - and thus better long-term survival rates for implants. OTS is a system that is easily integrated into the processes and routines currently used in surgery, thereby increasing efficiency. Globally, more than 7.5 million orthopedic procedures are performed each year where OTS could be used in hip, knee and spinal surgery. Ortoma's B shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is Certified Adviser for Ortoma. For more information see: www.ortoma.com