Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ORT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028329797 Order book ID: 496280 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ORT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028329805 Order book ID: 496279 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from March 31, 2026, the subscription rights in Ortoma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 10, 2026.With effect from March 31, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Ortoma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 22, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB