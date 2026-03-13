Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Ivanhoe Electric's 59.6%-owned subsidiary, Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba") has announced the timing and amount of its cash distribution to Cordoba shareholders.

On March 6, 2026, Cordoba announced that it had closed the sale of its remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project in Colombia for total cash proceeds of $128 million. Under the terms of the sale, the net cash proceeds remaining after settling all outstanding liabilities and obligations, and retaining $10 million for ongoing corporate purposes, would be distributed to Cordoba shareholders.

Cordoba subsequently announced that the final cash amount per share to be distributed would be $1.01 per Cordoba common share to registered Cordoba shareholders as of close of business on March 20, 2026. The cash payment is expected to be made on or about March 25, 2026.

Ivanhoe Electric currently owns 57,855,427 common shares of Cordoba which entitles it to an approximate $58.4 million cash payment as part of Cordoba's distribution.

Cash distribution from Cordoba will enhance Ivanhoe Electric's already strong liquidity position

As at December 31, 2025, Ivanhoe Electric had cash and cash equivalents totaling $173.3 million. As of February 17, 2026, Ivanhoe Electric received $82.6 million in proceeds from the exercise of all the outstanding warrants associated with the Company's February 14, 2025, equity financing. The forthcoming $58.4 million distribution from Cordoba will strengthen Ivanhoe Electric's cash position. The Company's liquidity is enhanced further by an undrawn $200 million senior secured multi-draw bridge facility (refer to Ivanhoe Electric's December 15, 2025 news release).

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. We seek to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. We use our powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our 94.3% owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of critical metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, we intend to contribute to domestic supply by developing resources that support industrial and strategic sectors. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company ("Maaden") to explore for minerals on approximately 50,000 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. Finally, in 2024, we established an exploration alliance with BHP Mineral Resources Inc. ("BHP"), a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, to search for critical minerals in the United States. In 2026, we entered into a Typhoon driven Mineral Exploration and Collaboration Agreement with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM") in Chile to explore 2,002 km2 of mining concessions for new copper deposits beneath electrically resistive caliche.

Forward-Looking Statements

