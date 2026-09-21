Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV), a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on secondary markets across Canada, which has delivered approximately 18% annualized FFO per share growth over the past four years through disciplined acquisitions, operational improvements and capital recycling, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Stavro Stathonikos, President & CEO, will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with NexLiving Communities Inc. during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

About NexLiving Communities Inc.

NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) is a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing a portfolio of recently built and refurbished, highly leased residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. NexLiving is developing a new standard in Canadian multi-family real estate, with a focus on long-term tenants who value proximity to healthcare, nature trails, parks, public transportation, and convenient services, and who hold modern, condo-style expectations of their homes and communities. The Company's portfolio consists of Class A, low- and mid-rise buildings featuring modern and high-end finishes, elevators, heated underground parking, and a range of amenities designed to support a hassle-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The Company currently owns 2,058 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba and has 108 townhomes under construction in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa, with construction expected to be completed in early 2027. NexLiving is executing a disciplined and accretive growth strategy acquiring high-quality assets with strong day-one cash flow, optimizing operations, and recycling capital into higher-yielding opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate both acquisition targets and non-core asset dispositions as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, with a scalable growth pipeline extending well beyond 2026. For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.