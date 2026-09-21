Methanex Corporation: Methanex Announces US$300 Million Partial 2027 Note Redemption

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the "Company" or "Methanex") (TSX: MX) (Nasdaq: MEOH) announced today that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for US$300 million of its outstanding 5.125% senior notes due October 15, 2027. The redemption date is October 19, 2026.

Rich Sumner, President and CEO, Methanex Corporation, stated, "Today's announcement is underpinned by the company's strong cash position and cash flow generation capability, resulting from continued tight global methanol market conditions combined with production from our significantly strengthened asset base, and is aligned with our commitment to progress towards our stated balance sheet leverage target."

ABOUT METHANEX

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION WARNING

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, or forward-looking information, with respect to us and our industry. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Statements that include the word "will" or other comparable terminology and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, risks relating to conditions in the financial markets and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Methanex's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of these risks are described in more detail in our 2025 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and Second Quarter 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis and in our public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They are not a substitute for the exercise of one's own due diligence and judgment. The outcomes implied by forward-looking statements may not occur and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Inquiries:

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851

www.methanex.com