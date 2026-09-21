AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Launches Quantum Soma Initiative with Dynex Quantum Technologies for Contactless Quantum Biosensing Platform

AIML Enters Non-Binding Purchase Order with Dynex Quantum Technologies for Up to 2,000 Dynex NV-Diamond Quantum Sensors for Healthcare Applications, Combinable with Quantum Sensing Hardware with MaxYield Signal Intelligence

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that it has launched Quantum Soma, a new AIML project focused on developing a contactless quantum biosensing platform that combines Dynex Quantum Technologies AG's ("Dynex") proprietary NV-diamond quantum sensing technology with AIML's MaxYield signal-intelligence platform.

Effective September 21, 2026, AIML entered into a non-binding purchase order (the "Purchase Order") with Dynex for up to 2,000 units of Dynex's Single Zone NV-Diamond quantum sensor, at a fixed price of CHF 2,500 per unit (approximately CAD$4,242 per unit), representing a maximum aggregate value of CHF 5,000,000 (approximately CAD$8,484,500), if AIML orders the full 2,000 units. AIML is not obligated to purchase any units under the Purchase Order. The Purchase Order is structured as a drawdown arrangement, allowing AIML to place unit orders from time to time at its discretion, with payment due upon delivery and acceptance. AIML is not required to make any minimum payments, deposits, or development fees to Dynex in connection with the prototype phase, and the arrangement does not include cancellation or termination fees payable by either party.

Dynex and AIML intend to work alongside one another toward a combined MaxYield-sensor prototype, with Dynex responsible for integrating its NV-diamond quantum sensor and AIML adapting its MaxYield platform to process the sensor's magnetic-field output. Dynex is expected to deliver the prototype within approximately nine months. There are no formal, pre-defined acceptance or validation criteria; AIML retains sole discretion to determine whether the prototype performs as intended and is under no obligation to place any order.

Dynex retains all rights to its pre-existing NV-Diamond sensor technology. AIML retains ownership of the intellectual property of its MaxYield signal-intelligence platform regardless of whether the prototype is successfully completed.

Building Quantum Soma

Quantum Soma is being developed as a contactless biosensing platform designed to read the body's magnetic signatures at a distance. The platform is intended to combine Dynex's NV-diamond quantum sensor technology with a modified version of MaxYield, AIML's proprietary signal-processing engine, to help separate meaningful physiological signals from environmental and biological noise.

The initial development focus will be the magnetic signature of the human heart, with a broader long-term roadmap that may include heart, brain, breath, and motion signals. AIML believes the combination of highly sensitive quantum sensing hardware and advanced AI-based signal processing creates a compelling foundation for a potential new class of contactless physiological measurement tools.

Quantum sensors are an emerging technology class designed to detect extremely small changes in physical environments. NV-diamond sensors use nitrogen-vacancy centres in diamond that respond to magnetic fields, enabling room-temperature sensing without the need for cryogenic cooling. Dynex's sensor technology is designed for high-precision magnetic-field, temperature, and materials characterization workflows, and AIML has entered into this arrangement with Dynex in order to evaluate its application in contactless biosignal detection.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, commented: "Quantum Soma represents a bold new direction for AIML. Our core belief is that the next generation of biosensing will not only be wearable; it will also become increasingly contactless, ambient, and intelligent. By combining Dynex's NV-diamond quantum sensing hardware with MaxYield's ability to identify meaningful signals through noise, we believe the pending prototype has the potential to capture an entirely new category of physiological measurement."

Combining Quantum Sensing with MaxYield

MaxYield was developed by NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., AIML's wholly owned subsidiary, as an AI-based signal-processing platform for ECG analysis. In Quantum Soma, AIML intends to adapt the MaxYield architecture to process magnetic-field outputs generated by the Dynex quantum sensor, with the goal of identifying, cleaning, and deconvoluting physiological signals beginning with cardiac activity.

Highly sensitive sensors can detect weak signals, but sensitivity alone does not solve the challenge of interpretation. The body produces multiple overlapping physiological signals, and the surrounding environment introduces additional magnetic and electromagnetic noise. AIML believes MaxYield's ability to isolate structure from noisy physiological data may provide a critical intelligence layer for turning quantum sensor output into usable biosignal information.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, said: "The challenge with extremely sensitive sensing platforms is not only detecting signals; it is determining which part of that signal matters. MaxYield was built to find structures that may be clinically relevant inside noisy physiological data. Quantum Soma gives us an opportunity to apply that intelligence layer to a new sensing modality, beginning with potentially contactless cardiac signal analysis."

A New Division for Contactless Biosignal Intelligence

AIML intends to operate Quantum Soma as a dedicated project and development initiative, initially focused on the development of a prototype for contactless quantum biosensing for health and wellness applications. The Company's initial objective is to validate whether Dynex's quantum sensor hardware, combined with AIML's signal-intelligence capabilities, can detect and process cardiac magnetic signatures with sufficient fidelity to support future product development.

The Company believes that contactless sensing could, over time, create new opportunities across remote monitoring, wellness, clinical research, sleep, mobility, and ambient health environments. Any future clinical or diagnostic application of Quantum Soma would be subject to applicable regulatory requirements, validation, and clearance or approval in the relevant jurisdictions.

About Dynex Quantum Technologies AG

Dynex (www.dynex.co) is an award-winning global technology solutions provider focused on the development and deployment of end-to-end quantum-driven solutions at industrial scale, powered by its proprietary Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) technology. The technology is embedded in a unique cloud-based, qubit-agnostic platform architecture, which gives customers access to using Dynex's emulation technology supporting up to 1,000,000 algorithmic qubits or Dynex's quantum-driven neuromorphic Apollo chip at room temperature, designed to operate with up to 10,000 physical p-qubits and Zeus, a breakthrough full-quantum processor prototype built on a nitrogen-vacancy (NV) nanodiamond spin-qubit architecture, operating at room temperature.

Dynex delivers customised, production-grade solutions to global enterprises through seamless API integration and access to the platform, leveraging quantum-driven computational capabilities within established technology stacks. By combining scalable infrastructure with domain-specific implementation, Dynex advances practical accessibility and cost-efficient adoption of next-generation computational paradigms.

Dynex's NV-diamond quantum sensing technology is designed to support compact, room-temperature quantum sensing for applications including magnetic-field detection, materials characterization, current and electromagnetic-field measurements, device diagnostics, and quantum-sensing research and development.

About Quantum Soma

Quantum Soma is a new AIML project focused on contactless quantum biosensing. The project is designed to combine Dynex NV-diamond quantum sensing hardware with AIML's MaxYield signal-intelligence platform to explore the detection and interpretation of physiological magnetic signatures from the body, beginning with the heart. Quantum Soma is in development and has not received regulatory clearance or approval for clinical or diagnostic use.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights - supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website at https://www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation and prospectivity of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all, the anticipated timing and amounts of any drawdowns under the Dynex purchase order, the potential development of a prototype by Dynex in form and substance acceptable to the Company and the anticipated timeframe for delivery, the validation of any prototype and timing of any subsequent commercial deliveries, and potential future opportunities for contactless sensing technologies. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations, risk associated with prototype development, availability of financing, the compatibility of the products of Dynex and the Company as currently proposed or at all and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ai%2fml-innovations-launches-quantum-soma-initiative-with-dynex-quantum-techno-1223893