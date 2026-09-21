Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") is pleased to announce that it has joined the Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), a strategic marketing alliance focused on increasing awareness of the Yukon Territory ("Yukon" or the "Territory") as a premier global mining jurisdiction and highlighting the opportunities available within the Territory.

Membership in the YMA provides Gold Strike with an opportunity to participate alongside a group of leading Yukon-focused exploration and development companies, showcasing the Territory's exceptional advantages as a premier destination for mining investments, strengthening the Company's visibility and helping showcase the significant mineral potential of its Florin Gold Project and the Company's broader gold portfolio.

"We are pleased to join the Yukon Mining Alliance and to stand alongside Yukon's leading exploration and development companies," commented Peter Miles, CEO of Gold Strike. "The YMA and its globally recognized platform, which gives us an exceptional opportunity to showcase our district-scale portfolio within the Tombstone Gold Belt, anchored by our 2.507-million-ounce Florin Gold Deposit, to global investors. The Tombstone Gold Belt is one of the most exciting emerging gold districts in North America, and we look forward to working with fellow YMA members to raise the profile of the Yukon as a Tier 1 mineral exploration jurisdiction."

Gold Strike holds a 100% interest in five core projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt - the Florin, FLR, RJ, Gold Strike One ("GS1") and Gold Strike Two ("GS2") projects - which together form one of the largest and most strategically coherent land positions in the belt. The flagship Florin Gold Project hosts a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.507 million ounces of gold (162.7 million tonnes grading 0.48 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off) that remains open in all directions and at depth (see the Company's technical report titled "Florin Gold Project Technical Report - Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory", dated December 5, 2025 for further details of the mineral resource estimate).

The Tombstone Gold Belt has rapidly emerged as one of Yukon's most compelling gold exploration districts, host to large reduced intrusion-related gold systems (RIRGS) developed along the margins of the Tombstone plutonic suite. The belt has attracted significant industry attention following a series of high-profile discoveries. This places Gold Strike's district-scale portfolio at the heart of a proven, yet underexplored, region of the Yukon.

Upcoming Investor Events

Gold Strike will be attending the following investor events in H2 2026:

Precious Metals Summit: Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 22 - 25, 2026

CEM Muskoka: Muskoka, Ontario: September 25 - 27, 2026

Hidden Gems Conference: New York, NY: October 19-20, 2026

121 Mining Investment: London, UK: November 23-24, 2026

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who has verified the data underlying such information. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Yukon Mining Alliance

Founded in 2009 and operating under its globally recognized Invest Yukon brand, the Yukon Mining Alliance is a strategic industry alliance of the Yukon's leading exploration, development and mining companies. The YMA is dedicated to capital-attraction initiatives that promote the Yukon's competitive advantages as a top-tier, geopolitically stable mineral investment jurisdiction, together with its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. Its initiatives include investment-focused conferences, events and marketing campaigns across North American, European and global financial markets, as well as its annual Yukon Property Tours, which bring international investors and media on the ground to visit member projects. For more information, please visit www.investyukon.ca.

About Gold Strike Resources

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential gold opportunities within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon projects: the Florin Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package with multiple near-surface exploration targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is well positioned to leverage past exploration successes to create shareholder value.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

To be added to the email distribution list, please visit our website at www.goldstrikeresourcescorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential", "intend", "goal", "designed to", and similar expressions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that it will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's plans to showcase its portfolio as part of the Yukon Mining Alliance, promote Yukon as a tier 1 mining jurisdiction, and participate in future investor conferences.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315127