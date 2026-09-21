

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan has approved KEYTRUDA QLEX injection for subcutaneous use for all indications approved in Japan for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy. In Japan, KEYJECT, for subcutaneous injection is the planned trademark for KEYTRUDA QLEX. The approval of KEYJECT is based on results from the Phase 3 MK-3475A-D77 trial.



In September 2025, the FDA approved KEYTRUDA QLEX and it is now approved for adults in all the same solid tumor indications as KEYTRUDA.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Merck shares are up 0.06 percent to $146.85.



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