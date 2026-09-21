Arcana, the portfolio intelligence platform built for hedge funds and asset managers, today announced that Rhys Williams has joined the company as Head of EMEA.

Rhys brings nearly two decades of experience working with investment firms and financial institutions, spanning institutional client coverage, growth strategy, and technology-driven solutions.

Most recently, Rhys served as Global Head of Marquee Strategic Client Coverage and EMEA Sales at Goldman Sachs, where he built Marquee's global relationship management function and led commercial growth across EMEA for the firm's digital platform for institutional clients.

Throughout his career, Rhys has worked closely with hedge funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors, giving him a deep understanding of how investment, risk, trading, data, and technology teams operate together.

"EMEA is an important growth market for Arcana, and Rhys brings the experience and relationships to help us serve more investment and risk teams across the region," said Rich Falk-Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana. "He understands how sophisticated investors think about risk, performance, and decision-making, and what they need from technology to move faster with more conviction."

At Arcana, Rhys will lead the company's EMEA business, with responsibility for growing the firm's client base, deepening relationships with institutional investors, and building Arcana's regional team.

"Arcana has built an exceptional platform for investment and risk teams, solving many of the challenges I've seen firsthand throughout my career," said Rhys Williams, Head of EMEA at Arcana. "I'm excited to help more investors use Arcana to better understand risk, performance, and what's driving their portfolios."

About Arcana

Arcana is the portfolio intelligence platform built for the world's leading hedge funds and asset managers. Arcana brings portfolio construction, performance attribution, risk management, research, alpha capture, and AI-powered workflows together in one institutional-grade platform. More than 300 institutions managing over $20 trillion in assets use Arcana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260921054484/en/

Contacts:

Ashley Hargreaves

media@arcana.io