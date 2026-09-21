NiCE Named a Leader in 2026 SWOTANDGIST GIST Cube Analysis for Customer Journey Management

Positioned as the highest-ranked vendor in the overall GIST (Growth, Innovation, Sustainability, and Technology) Cube Analysis

PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWOTANDGIST, leading global research, advisory, and consulting firm, has recognized NiCE as a Leader in its GIST Cube Customer Journey Management (CJM), 2026, Analysis highlighting the company's excellence across Growth, Innovation, Sustainability, and Technology.

According to SWOTANDGIST, NiCE demonstrated strong market momentum, a forward-looking product vision, advanced technology capabilities, and a proven ability to support enterprises in creating seamless and personalized customer journeys.

NiCE sets industry benchmarks through its strategic investments in innovation, customer-centric solutions, and technology leadership, reinforcing its leadership in Customer Journey Management.

Designed to help organizations deliver AI-powered customer journey management at enterprise scale, NiCE CXone brings together journey orchestration, customer journey analytics, Experience Memory, and Enlighten AI on a unified cloud-native platform. NiCE, by connecting digital, voice, agent-assisted, and back-office interactions within a single operational framework, enables businesses to create more personalized customer journeys, automate complex service processes, and make smarter decisions through real-time insights and predictive intelligence. With its comprehensive experience orchestration capabilities, NiCE CXone helps enterprises improve operational efficiency, resolve customer issues faster, and drive continuous business growth.

"We are excited to recognize NiCE as a Leader in the SWOTANDGIST Customer Journey Management (CJM) Analysis, 2026 based on its strong performance across overall The GIST Cube evaluation framework. NiCE demonstrated notable strengths in Growth, Innovation, Sustainability, and Technology, supported by its AI-powered NiCE CXone platform and its focus on delivering connected, end-to-end customer experiences. The company's ongoing investments in journey analytics, intelligent automation, AI-driven insights, and experience orchestration highlight its commitment to helping organizations create more seamless and personalized customer interactions. We believe NiCE's ability to combine innovation with practical business outcomes, while continuously evolving its customer experience capabilities, positions the company as one of the key innovators shaping the future of the Customer Journey Management market."- Kiran Kondhalkar, Research Director, & CJM Analyst Team - SWOTANDGIST.

SWOTANDGIST provides strategic analysis services exclusively for internal client use only and is based on primary and secondary sources. The company does not endorse any vendor, product, or service and disclaims liability for errors or omissions. All trademarks and intellectual property remain the property of their respective owners. Unauthorized reproduction or distribution is prohibited.

About NiCE

NiCE is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

About SWOTANDGIST

At SWOTANDGIST, we specialize in strategic research and consulting services tailored for stakeholders within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain ecosystem. Our research services provide valuable insights that inform strategic decision-making and market positioning.

Website: https://www.swotandgist.com/

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