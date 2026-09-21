Apogee Minerals Ltd.: Apogee Minerals Appoints Brady Rak as Chief Executive Officer and a Director

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Minerals Ltd. ("Apogee" or the "Company") (TSXV: APMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brady Rak as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, effective September 21st, 2026.

Mr. Rak's appointment adds significant senior management and capital markets depth to Apogee's leadership team. His relationships across the North American investment community and his industry experience position him to lead the Company as it executes its growth objectives through mineral exploration in Canada while also evaluating all opportunities to build shareholder value.

Mr. Rak brings more than 15 years of experience in the Canadian capital markets, having built his career at several independent broker dealers, including Ventum Financial, Salman Partners and Union Securities. As a registered investment advisor in the private client division of Ventum Financial, Mr. Rak has advised high-net-worth and corporate clients, structured transactions, raised capital, and navigated evolving global market conditions. Most recently Mr. Rak has served as VP of Business Development of Skyharbour Resources helping the company evolve into a leading uranium exploration and prospect generation business in Canada. Mr. Rak holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Management from Northwood University and holds an options trading licence through his completion of the Options License Course.

Mr. Brady Rak commented: "I am honoured and excited to step into the role as CEO for Apogee and thank the board for the opportunity. This is a pivotal time for value creation and growth as the Company has recently optioned the Knife Lake Copper Project which holds a significant historical deposit near surface. The large property package provides plenty of room for discovery potential and we plan to follow up on high-grade copper drill intercepts from previous operators. Furthermore, Eldorado Gold's recent C$4 billion acquisition of Foran Mining and the McIlvenna Bay VMS deposit illustrates why Saskatchewan is such a fantastic jurisdiction to work in as well as the unique geological prospectivity in the area. The opportunity for Apogee in today's market is robust given the copper price tailwinds underpinned by strong underlying fundamentals with increasing global demand and tightening supply."

Apogee's Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, Tim Fernback, has stepped down as the Interim CEO and President but will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and he will remain a Director of the Company.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options:

Apogee has granted 3,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.14 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that has an option to earn up to 100% of the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 54 mineral claims totalling approximately 35,255 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan - a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the historical Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.

Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company's website: www.apogeemineralsltd.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

"Brady Rak"

Brady Rak

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

For further information, please contact:



Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Nicholas Coltura, Director

Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Rak as Chief Executive Officer and Director and his anticipated contributions to the Company; the Company's business plans, strategy and objectives; and the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral exploration activities and the pursuit of new growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets", "aims" or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to execute on its business plans, strategy and objectives; the ability to retain key personnel; the early-stage nature of the Company's exploration activities; the ability to obtain adequate financing on acceptable terms; delays in obtaining, or the failure to obtain, required regulatory or TSX Venture Exchange approvals; changes in legislation or in TSX Venture Exchange policies; and general market, political and economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.