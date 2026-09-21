Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Closes Option Agreement with Apogee Minerals on the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 14th, 2026, it has closed the option agreement dated July 13th, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Apogee Minerals Ltd. ("Apogee"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which Apogee may earn a 100% interest in Trident's Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan (the "Property").

Location Map of Knife Lake Project:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/knife-lake-project/#&gid=1&pid=2

Agreement Terms:



Under the terms of the Agreement, Apogee may earn a 100% interest in the Property by satisfying the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments set out below.

Date Cash Payment Apogee Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures On the Closing Date $100,000 7,400,000 Shares - On or before the first anniversary of the Closing Date $150,000 Shares having a deemed value of $350,000(1) Minimum $500,000 On or before the second anniversary of the Closing Date $150,000 Shares having a deemed value of $350,000(1) Additional $500,000 Total $400,000 7,400,000 Shares plus Shares having a deemed value of $700,000(1) $1,000,000