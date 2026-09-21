Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Closes Option Agreement with Apogee Minerals on the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 14th, 2026, it has closed the option agreement dated July 13th, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Apogee Minerals Ltd. ("Apogee"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which Apogee may earn a 100% interest in Trident's Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan (the "Property").
Location Map of Knife Lake Project:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/knife-lake-project/#&gid=1&pid=2
Agreement Terms:
Under the terms of the Agreement, Apogee may earn a 100% interest in the Property by satisfying the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments set out below.
|Date
|Cash Payment
|Apogee Share Issuance
|Exploration Expenditures
|On the Closing Date
|$100,000
|7,400,000 Shares
|-
|On or before the first anniversary of the Closing Date
|$150,000
|Shares having a deemed value of $350,000(1)
|Minimum $500,000
|On or before the second anniversary of the Closing Date
|$150,000
|Shares having a deemed value of $350,000(1)
|Additional $500,000
|Total
|$400,000
|7,400,000 Shares plus Shares having a deemed value of $700,000(1)
|$1,000,000
(1) The number of Shares issued for the first and second anniversary payments will be determined using the greater of $0.09 per Share and the 10-day volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange at the applicable time.
The Agreement also contains customary provisions limiting Trident's ownership to below 10% of Apogee's outstanding shares and preventing Trident from becoming a reporting insider of Apogee, with any excess consideration payable in cash. Apogee will act as operator on the Property during the option period, may accelerate the exercise of the option at any time by completing the required payments and exploration expenditures, and may elect to satisfy any portion of the required exploration expenditures in cash. All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Transaction.
Upon exercise of the Option, Apogee will hold a 100% interest in the Property, subject to existing underlying royalties consisting of a 2.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty payable to Summit Royalties Ltd. and a 1.5% NSR royalty payable to a private individual on certain mineral claims comprising the Property (collectively, the "Underlying NSR Royalties").
Marketing Engagement:
Trident also announces it has entered into a media services contract (the "FFR Agreement") with Freedom Financial Research, LLC ("FFR"). Pursuant to the terms of the FFR Agreement, FFR will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and FFR (the "FFR Services") for distribution by email. The FFR Agreement has a term of 30 days, commencing upon launch today on September 21st. The Company will make a one-time payment to FFR of US$150,000 as consideration for the Services and FFR may be contact at support@freedomfinancialresearch.com. The Company will not issue any securities to FFR as compensation. Both Christopher Carroll and FFR are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.
About Trident Resources Corp.
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.
Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts
To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com
TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.
"Jonathan Wiesblatt"
Jonathan Wiesblatt
CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com
Or:
Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications
Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-889-5476
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and satisfaction of future Option Payments and exploration expenditure commitments under the Agreement, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, copper and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.