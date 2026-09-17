Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Intersects High-Grade Gold Over Significant Widths 220.00 Metres Below Historical Mine Workings at Contact Lake, Grading 8.69 g/t Gold Over 11.97m, Including 31.98 g/t Au Over 3.16m

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0 ) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the first three drillholes of the 2026 summer drill program at the Contact Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt ("LRGB"). Drillhole CL26050 intersected multiple parallel shear zones including a high-grade zone between 613.03m to 625.00m downhole depth consisting of 8.69 g/t Au over 11.97m, which is located 220.00 vertical metres below the lowest mine workings in the Main Zone (BK1). This high-grade intercept was from Trident's first deep test below the Main Zone of the 2026 summer drill program and illustrates the excellent potential for further discovery well below the historical mined depths.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Drillholes CL26049 and CL26051 tested the shallower Buffer Zone, an area with low drill density located between the BK1 and BK3 zones where the Bakos Shear Zone intersects a separate north-trending shear structure. The results from these two holes demonstrate the potential for the Buffer Zone to host significant gold mineralization in an area previously assumed to be poorly mineralized.



Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, commented: "These results reinforce our vision for Contact Lake and the significant opportunity that exists beyond the historical mine workings. As one of the first few deeper holes we have drilled at the Contact Lake Deposit area, CL26050 represents a breakthrough in our exploration progress. As the program advances, we see tremendous potential to add economic ounces to a future resource and continue building value across the Contact Lake Project."

Highlights:

Hole CL26050 returned 8.69 g/t gold (Au) over 11.97m from 613.03m depth

Including 31.98 g/t Au over 3.16m from 617.74m depth



Hole CL26049 returned 3.46 g/t Au over 15.00m from 288.00m depth

Including 3.91 g/t Au over 13.00m from 290.00m depth



Hole CL26051 returned 6.43 g/t Au over 7.45m from 209.45m depth

and 6.12 g/t Au over 5.03m from 244.97m depth and 3.45 g/t Au over 13.42m from 282.55m depth



Summary of Summer Drilling Program:

The high-grade intersection in hole CL26050 was encountered 220.00 metres below the lowest historical mine workings in the Main Zone. The result provides important evidence that the Contact Lake mineralized system continues well below the areas mined by former operator Cameco, which reached a depth of only 340.00 metres before the operation closed in 1998 due to low gold prices. As drilling advances deeper below the Main Zone as well as along strike to the southwest and northeast, Trident continues to intersect thick, high-grade gold mineralization in areas that were not tested by historical operators.





Figure 1: Contact Lake Gold Property - Holes 49 to 51 Collar Map: https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Holes-49-to-51-collar-map.png



The current summer drill program at Contact Lake has completed seventeen (17) drillholes totalling 12,066 metres of the anticipated 20,000-metre program planned for summer/fall 2026. Drilling is focused on discovering new gold mineralization at depth beneath the BK1 Zone, extending mineralization along strike at BK2, and testing the continuity of high-grade gold between the BK1 and BK3 Zones.



Approximately 8,000 metres remain in the program, with assay results continuing to arrive through Q4 of 2026 and into Q1 of 2027, providing shareholders with a steady stream of catalysts from the Contact Lake Project. Trident remains well capitalized to fund this work, with approximately $20 million in cash and marketable securities, providing funding through the balance of 2026 and into 2027.

Drill Results Table and Cross Sections:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Avg Au (g/t) CL26049 288.00 303.00 15.00 3.46 including 290.00 303.00 13.00 3.91 and 372.60 387.63 15.03 1.15 including 372.60 381.26 8.66 1.73 CL26050 484.10 490.05 5.94 4.24 and 521.81 538.01 16.20 1.41 and 613.03 625.00 11.97 8.69 including 617.74 620.90 3.16 31.98 CL26051 209.45 216.90 7.45 6.43 and 244.97 250.00 5.03 6.12 and 282.55 295.97 13.42 3.45

*Widths are drilled intercepts, true thickness has not been accurately determined. True thickness for drillholes CL26049 & CL26051 are estimated to be between 80-85% of the drilled intercept and between 70-75% for drillhole CL26050.Gold values are length-weighted averages.

2026 Summer Drill Program Collar Data Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Depth (m) Elevation (m) Zone CL26049 508016 6141088 358 -51 497.00 405.00 Buffer CL26050 507717 6140864 340 -66 656.00 430.00 BK1 CL26051 508016 6141092 355 -52 518.00 404.00 Buffer UTM NAD 83 Zone 13

Figure 2: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (CL26049)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/CL26049.png

Figure 3: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (CL26050)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Section-4650-CL26050.png

Figure 4: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (CL26051)

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/CL26051.png

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:



The NQ drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan who then transport the samples to their laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. The remaining half core is archived and stored at the project site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized to a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 48 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 10% of all samples submitted to the laboratory. ALS Global, who is independent of Trident, also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.



Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

LRGB Regional Exploration Update:

Concurrent with the drill program at Contact Lake, Trident is conducting a comprehensive regional soil sampling program at Contact Lake and at the adjacent Preview project, located 2.5 km to the southeast on a parallel shear structure. Thus far 7,000 soil samples have been collected and sent for analysis from an anticipated 9,000 total samples. Soil sampling will cover a highly prospective and under-explored area immediately SW of the Contact Lake deposit that hosts the structural intersection of the Bakos and Keya Shear Zones. At Preview, a soil grid comprised of 2,500 samples will provide valuable surface data along the Preview trend between the Preview SW and Preview North deposits and over the underexplored area southwest of the Preview SW deposit.

Trident's Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Trident has also just received the finalized data from the 6,600-line km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over its Reindeer Property, located 150km northeast of Contact Lake along the northern extension of the La Ronge Gold Belt. The high-resolution data produced by the low altitude tightly spaced flight lines will be interpreted and combined with existing surface data to generate prospective drill targets.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.



Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts



To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

"Jon Wiesblatt"



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director



For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com



Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119



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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projectsand other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.