AI-powered Consensus Public Guidance intelligence leads a series of enhancements designed to eliminate fragmented workflows, accelerate critical IR work, and give teams greater control

Q4 Inc., powering investor relations (IR) for over 2,600 public companies globally, today announced platform enhancements that further connect the data, intelligence and workflows at the heart of modern investor relations. A key addition is AI-powered Consensus Public Guidance intelligence within Q, the industry's first IR Agent and reasoning engine behind the Q4 Platform. This new intelligence cuts through manual work and fragmented workflows giving IR teams faster clarity into where the Street stands, what's changing and why it matters.

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Taking the Manual Work out of Consensus Management

Managing sell-side expectations throughout the earnings cycle remains one of the most manual yet high-stakes areas in investor relations. IR teams rely on consensus data including analyst estimates and revision trends to understand market expectations, but often spend hours piecing together the full picture. Before earnings calls, that means understanding how expectations compare with company guidance; afterward, tracking how they shift as the Street responds. Working across spreadsheets, broker portals and other disconnected tools slows teams down at the moments when executives, analysts and investors need quick answers.

Building on Q4's acquisition of Virtua Research earlier this year, the new capabilities bring consensus and public guidance intelligence directly into Q, while connecting it with the shareholder ownership, investor activity and engagement data already within the Q4 Platform. Now, instead of stitching together signals across disparate systems, IR teams can get a near-real-time view of changing market expectations and what they mean for their company and investors in one place.

With AI-powered Consensus Public Guidance intelligence, IR teams can:

Turn to Q for instant market context , interacting conversationally with Q4's IR Agent directly within their workflows. IR pros can ask questions in natural language about market expectations, guidance alignment and analyst revisions and receive instant answers grounded in connected company and market context. Newly published intelligence becomes available within Q within five minutes, and teams can generate pre-earnings consensus summaries in minutes instead of hours.

, interacting conversationally with Q4's IR Agent directly within their workflows. IR pros can ask questions in natural language about market expectations, guidance alignment and analyst revisions and receive instant answers grounded in connected company and market context. Newly published intelligence becomes available within Q within five minutes, and teams can generate pre-earnings consensus summaries in minutes instead of hours. Spot expectation gaps before earnings , comparing analyst estimates with company guidance to identify misaligned assumptions early and better anticipate where the Street may challenge the company's outlook.

, comparing analyst estimates with company guidance to identify misaligned assumptions early and better anticipate where the Street may challenge the company's outlook. Understand the history behind analyst expectations , with quick access to historical model variance, revision drivers and coverage changes without pulling and reconciling separate data feeds.

, with quick access to historical model variance, revision drivers and coverage changes without pulling and reconciling separate data feeds. See what changed after the call and who changed it by tracking estimate revisions and analyst sentiment as new research comes in and identifying which analysts are driving shifts in expectations.

by tracking estimate revisions and analyst sentiment as new research comes in and identifying which analysts are driving shifts in expectations. Connect Street expectations with investor behavior, viewing market expectations alongside shareholder ownership, trading activity and past engagement to understand how analyst sentiment aligns with actual investor behavior.

Automated Caller Intake: Eliminating Earnings Call Wait Times

Q4's latest platform enhancements also extend to earnings call execution. Public companies spend weeks preparing for earnings calls, but the experience can quickly break down when analysts and investors face long waits just to join the event. Registering and routing phone participants has traditionally relied on one-at-a-time, operator-assisted workflows, creating hold times that can reach 10 to 15 minutes during peak periods, frustrating participants and even delaying the start of the call.

Now, with Automated Caller Intake for Digital Conferencing the latest addition to Q4's native Digital Conferencing capabilities, launched earlier this year an AI-powered voice agent automates that process, helping companies get participants into earnings events faster and more reliably.

Companies can:

Bring hold times to zero for automated registration , processing callers simultaneously.

, processing callers simultaneously. Capture participant details accurately , using speech-to-text and real-time spelling validation for names and institutions.

, using speech-to-text and real-time spelling validation for names and institutions. Keep every caller moving, routing participants to a live concierge when information can't be confidently captured.

More Intelligence and Control Across the Q4 Platform

Q4 is also introducing additional enhancements that simplify everyday IR work. These include multi-language IR website management, giving global IR teams a self-service way to manage and preview updates across non-English IR websites, including French, Spanish, German and more.

Additional updates include verbatim transcript intelligence, bringing exact transcript recall into Q so teams can quickly extract precise quotes, analyze sentiment and verify speaker attribution; and institutional ownership surveillance, providing 10 years of historical shareholder data to help teams analyze long-term investor trends.

"Our latest platform enhancements represent a significant leap forward in empowering IR teams," said Darrell Heaps, founder and chief strategy officer, Q4. "With AI-powered consensus management, Automated Caller Intake, and new, powerful capabilities across the Q4 Platform, we are stripping away operational friction. These tools ensure IR professionals spend less time on fragmented workflows and more time on what truly matters: engaging the market and driving strategy with precision."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the world's leading IR Ops platform, designed to unify and simplify the complex workflows between public companies and the investment community. Supporting more than 2,600 global brands, the AI-enabled Q4 Platform combines proprietary investor data with behavioral intelligence helping C-suite executives and investor relations teams attract the right capital and drive premium valuations. Powered by Q, the industry's first AI-powered IR Agent, Q4's end-to-end suite includes solutions for investor websites, virtual events, IR CRM, stock surveillance and consensus management.

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