Acquisition adds analyst consensus data to Q4 platform-with Q4's AI applied to help IR teams identify shifts and proactively manage market expectations

Q4 Inc. (Q4), the leading provider of AI-driven IR Ops software, today announced the acquisition of Virtua Research (Virtua), a provider of collaborative consensus analytics and financial modeling solutions.

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Q4 Inc. has announced the acquisition of Virtua Research-bringing analyst expectations data into the Q4 Platform, where its AI helps teams identify shifts, manage market expectations, and prepare for earnings with greater confidence.

This acquisition unites Q, Q4's proprietary AI agent for investor relations (IR), with Virtua's sell-side consensus database. Together, these capabilities strengthen the Q4 Platform, enabling IR and finance teams to better anticipate changes in market expectations and respond with greater accuracy and efficiency. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Managing market expectations requires absolute precision, and bringing Virtua's structured data and proven processes into the Q4 ecosystem is a game-changer," said Lewis Black, CEO of Q4. "By integrating these deep analytical capabilities into our secure, AI-driven platform, we are transforming the IRO workflow-providing the intelligence and automation to navigate complex market shifts and drive strategic decisions, all within a highly protected environment that ensures our clients' most sensitive data remains a competitive advantage."

Strengthening the IR toolkit

For IR teams today, managing analyst expectations has become increasingly complex. Reconciling estimate discrepancies across data sources, aligning internal forecasts with external consensus, and preparing for earnings often requires extensive manual effort and siloed workflows between IR and finance.

The combination of Q4 and Virtua directly addresses these challenges:

Structured and validated consensus data: Virtua's engine aggregates and standardizes more than 5,000 analyst estimates each quarter, ensuring data is reliable and reducing manual reconciliation for IR and finance teams.

Virtua's engine aggregates and standardizes more than 5,000 analyst estimates each quarter, ensuring data is reliable and reducing manual reconciliation for IR and finance teams. AI-powered intelligence: With Q applied to Virtua's database, teams can quickly identify estimate discrepancies, monitor shifts, and surface insights across large volumes of data to support earnings preparation and internal alignment.

With Q applied to Virtua's database, teams can quickly identify estimate discrepancies, monitor shifts, and surface insights across large volumes of data to support earnings preparation and internal alignment. Secure financial collaboration with AI: QVault technology provides a secure environment where IR and finance teams can proactively work with Q to evaluate guidance, test forecasts and estimates for sentiment, and assess likely analyst responses.

QVault technology provides a secure environment where IR and finance teams can proactively work with Q to evaluate guidance, test forecasts and estimates for sentiment, and assess likely analyst responses. Consolidated insights: By connecting investor engagement, shareholder data and consensus intelligence, Q4 provides a unified view across the IR lifecycle-supporting more aligned decision-making for investor relations officers (IROs), CFOs and finance leaders.

The impact is measured across the IR function:

Reduced manual effort: By automating consensus tracking and model aggregation, Q4 helps IR teams save more than 40 hours per quarter-freeing time for higher-value strategic work.

By automating consensus tracking and model aggregation, Q4 helps IR teams save more than 40 hours per quarter-freeing time for higher-value strategic work. Precision in KPI governance: IROs can manage and validate company-defined KPIs, including customer and operating metrics, enabling teams to benchmark performance against peers, better understand market perspective, and drive more informed decision-making.

IROs can manage and validate company-defined KPIs, including customer and operating metrics, enabling teams to benchmark performance against peers, better understand market perspective, and drive more informed decision-making. Executive-level insights: The new integration provides dashboards for CFOs and the C-suite that align internal performance with external expectations, elevating the role of IR.

"Virtua was built to help companies bring structure and clarity to analyst expectations," said Andy Detwiler, co-founder and CEO of Virtua Research. "By combining our analyst data with Q4's platform and AI-driven analytics, we're able to deliver a more powerful and scalable solution that gives our customers deeper insights into market expectations."

Looking ahead

Q4 will immediately begin offering an AI-powered, integrated consensus management system, combining its core platform with Virtua's consensus and Interactive Analyst Center (IAC) capabilities. In the coming months, Q4 will launch a fully integrated suite featuring AI-powered earnings preparation and advanced guidance-alignment workflows through Q.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the world's leading IR Ops platform, designed to unify and simplify the complex workflows between public companies and the investment community. Supporting more than 2,600 global brands, over 50% of the S&P 500, the AI-enabled Q4 Platform combines the largest amount of proprietary investor data with behavioral intelligence-helping C-suite executives and investor relations teams attract the right capital and drive premium valuations.

By unifying the entire IR lifecycle into a single, AI-enabled ecosystem, Q4 streamlines the core pillars of the profession: delivering earnings, sustaining a corporate narrative, managing guidance and analysts, and targeting investors with precision. From investor websites and virtual events to IR CRM, stock surveillance, and consensus management, Q4 provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers IR teams to manage every touchpoint of their investor strategy.

Headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in New York, India, San Francisco, Boston, Mexico and London, Q4 is committed to providing the secure and compliant infrastructure that modern IR teams demand. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

About Virtua Research

Virtua Research is a financial technology firm providing collaborative and customizable financial research, analytics and reporting tools built specifically for the business intelligence needs of public and private companies. It specializes in providing high-precision data and analytical tools for investor relations (IR) and corporate finance professionals. With Virtua's cloud-based research applications-from consensus estimate analytics to curated data sets for financial reporting-professionals can form one source of truth more efficiently, and collaborate, analyze and communicate internally, as well as with investors.

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